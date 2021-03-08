Roundup: Seahawks release DE Carlos Dunlap

Carlos Dunlap's brief stay in Seattle is over.
The Seahawks have informed the pass rusher they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The move will save Seattle a significant chunk of cap space amounting to $14 million. The team later confirmed the release.
Drafted in the second round out of Florida in 2010, Dunlap spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Bengals until the 2020 season, a campaign in which he became so disgruntled, he voiced his displeasure via Twitter and ultimately forced his way out of town via trade. Dunlap helped fill a pass-rushing need for the Seahawks in the second half of the season, recording five sacks and 14 tackles in eight games, but wasn't worth the cap hit he carried into 2021 at 32 years old, especially to a team that desperately needs financial room to improve its offensive line.
He'll hit the open market at No. 48 on NFL.com's list of top 101 free agents roughly one week left before free agency begins with a chance to latch on with a contender at this late stage of his career. As evidenced by his performance in Seattle, Dunlap still carries value to a team in need of an edge-rusher, but not at the rate his contract called for heading into 2021.
Here's what else we're tracking around the NFL on Monday:
- The Chicago Bears are unlikely to exercise the option on offensive tackle Bobby Massie's contract, Rapoport reported. After starting 64 games over five seasons in Chicago, the 31-year-old is set to be a free agent when the new league year begins on March 17.
- The New Orleans Saints have spent the past few weeks clearing cap space. They could also soon invest in their future with new deals or offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk and/or cornerback Marshon Lattimore, per Rapoport. "Redoing one or both of these deals in a very lucrative and long-term extension would give them some cap relief," Rapoport said Monday on NFL Now. "From my understanding, this is something the Saints would like to do for one or both of these players."
- The Tennessee Titans will not tender receiver/returner Kalif Raymond ahead of free agency, Rapoport reported. Raymond, 26, returned 23 punts for 208 yards and 15 kicks for 275 yards in 2020.
- The New York Giants hired former Lions vice president of player personnel Kyle O'Brien as their new senior personnel executive. New York is bringing back veteran tight end Levine Toilolo on a restructured contract for 2021, per Rapoport. He was set to make $2.95 million in the upcoming season. The team announced Monday it released wide receiver Cody Core.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced the signing of defensive end Stephen Weatherly.
- The Atlanta Falcons announced the signing of punter Dom Maggio.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer to a one-year contract.
- The Detroit Lions released linebacker Christian Jones and center Russell Bodine. Detroit also re-signed pending restricted free-agent CB Mike Ford.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing cornerback Lamarcus Joyner, Rapoport reported. The veteran defensive back was set to make $9.95 million in 2021. The team announced Monday it signed safety Dallin Leavitt to a one-year deal.
- The Houston Texans finalized the signing of veteran center Justin Britt, who spent the 2020 season as a free agent following six seasons with the Seahawks.
- The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they have tendered the following exclusive rights free agents: Linebacker Calvin Munson, cornerback Nik Needham and cornerback Jamal Perry.