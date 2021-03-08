Roundup: Seahawks release DE Carlos Dunlap

Drafted in the second round out of Florida in 2010, Dunlap spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Bengals until the 2020 season, a campaign in which he became so disgruntled, he voiced his displeasure via Twitter and ultimately forced his way out of town via trade. Dunlap helped fill a pass-rushing need for the Seahawks in the second half of the season, recording five sacks and 14 tackles in eight games, but wasn't worth the cap hit he carried into 2021 at 32 years old, especially to a team that desperately needs financial room to improve its offensive line.