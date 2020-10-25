Bengals DE Carlos Dunlap tweets house is for sale amid trade reports

﻿Carlos Dunlap﻿ appears ready to leave Cincinnati.

The disgruntled defensive end again took to social media to voice his frustrations immediately following the Bengals' 37-34 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

One day after posting his team's depth chart on Instagram, which showed Dunlap relegated to being a reserve, the two-time Pro Bowler announced on Twitter his house is for sale.

"6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished!" the post read.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Cincy has had active trade talks involving Dunlap. His exit seems inevitable and perhaps best for both parties. The veteran lineman registered nine sacks last season but has just one and two tackles for loss through seven games this year. His displeasure hasn't been received well by teammates, either. Dunlap was seen arguing with a Bengals assistant right after the Browns scored the game-winning touchdown.

"We can only worry about the guys that want to be here, the guys that want to take care of business and do it the right way," running back ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ told reporters afterward.