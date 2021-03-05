Roundup: Cardinals releasing kicker Zane Gonzalez 

Zane Gonzalez is getting a jump start on free agency.
The Cardinals are releasing Gonzalez, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, in what is essentially a procedural move. Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve in mid-December due to a back injury, and was headed to free agency at the start of the new league year.
Releasing Gonzalez does not mean he won't have a chance to return to the Cardinals, per Garafolo, but it is a roster move that essentially jump-starts what would have been reality in 12 days. The former Arizona State standout made 16 of his 22 field goal attempts and all but one extra-point try in 2020, his third season spent with the Cardinals.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Friday
- The Detroit Lions are restructuring linebacker Jamie Collins' contract to create salary cap space, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Collins is "on the books for $9 million in total cash" for 2021, per Garafolo and the linebacker will get that with voidable years added and his cap number of $11.3 million set to be lowered significantly.
- The Cleveland Browns do not plan to tender cornerback/special teams player Tavierre Thomas, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. Thomas, who was set to be a restricted free agent, hits the open market in a cost-saving move for the Browns. Cleveland announced Friday it has tendered exclusive rights free agents TE Stephen Carlson and DE Porter Gustin.
- The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday they have released center B.J. Finney, who was acquired last season via trade with the Seahawks.
- The Washington Football Team released quarterback Alex Smith on Friday, with head coach Ron Rivera issuing a statement that "we decided that it would be best for both parties to move on and we will be granting Alex his request to be released."
- The Philadelphia Eagles restructured cornerback Darius Slay's contract to create $9.14 million in cap room and agreed to a new deal for the 2021 season with center Jason Kelce, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Kelce's deal is for $9 million fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12 million.
- The Minnesota Vikings have released cornerbacks Tae Hayes and Cordrea Tankersley, the team announced Friday.
- The Baltimore Ravens re-signed defensive tackle Justin Ellis to a one-year deal.
- The Carolina Panthers are expected to apply the franchise tag to offensive tackle Taylor Moton, Rapoport reported.
- The Buffalo Bills announced Friday they have signed safety Micah Hyde to a two-year extension. The deal is worth $19.25 million, per Rapoport, with Hyde under contract through 2023 and his cap number remaining largely the same for 2021.
- The Denver Broncos are applying the franchise tag to safety Justin Simmons for a second year in a row, Rapoport reported.
- The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday they have signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino.