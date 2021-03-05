Roundup: Cardinals releasing kicker Zane Gonzalez 

The Cardinals are releasing Gonzalez, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, in what is essentially a procedural move. Gonzalez was placed on injured reserve in mid-December due to a back injury, and was headed to free agency at the start of the new league year.

Releasing Gonzalez does not mean he won't have a chance to return to the Cardinals, per Garafolo, but it is a roster move that essentially jump-starts what would have been reality in 12 days. The former Arizona State standout made 16 of his 22 field goal attempts and all but one extra-point try in 2020, his third season spent with the Cardinals.