Jason Kelce, Eagles agree to new 2021 deal worth up to $12M

The Philadelphia Eagles might be rebuilding, but several vital veterans are sticking around for the bricklaying.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Eagles and center Jason Kelce have agreed on a new deal for 2021, which pays him $9 million fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, per a source informed of the situation.
Kelce announced on Instagram that he'd reworked his deal to return to the Eagles.
Set to enter the final year of his contract, the guaranteed money ensures the 33-year-old Kelce will return for at least one more season.
The Eagles have a plethora of hoops to jump through as they get under the salary cap this season. Some veteran players will be released along the way. Kelce won't be one of those players.
A rock in the middle of the Eagles' line, Kelce was the Eagles' best offensive player for large portions of the season. His return ensures that Jalen Hurts, or whichever quarterback lines up under center, will have a crucial veteran at the pivot in 2021.