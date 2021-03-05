Around the NFL

Jason Kelce, Eagles agree to new 2021 deal worth up to $12M

Published: Mar 05, 2021 at 11:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles might be rebuilding, but several vital veterans are sticking around for the bricklaying.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Eagles and center Jason Kelce have agreed on a new deal for 2021, which pays him $9 million fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, per a source informed of the situation.

Kelce announced on Instagram that he'd reworked his deal to return to the Eagles.

Set to enter the final year of his contract, the guaranteed money ensures the 33-year-old Kelce will return for at least one more season.

The Eagles have a plethora of hoops to jump through as they get under the salary cap this season. Some veteran players will be released along the way. Kelce won't be one of those players.

A rock in the middle of the Eagles' line, Kelce was the Eagles' best offensive player for large portions of the season. His return ensures that Jalen Hurts﻿, or whichever quarterback lines up under center, will have a crucial veteran at the pivot in 2021.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady NFL rookie card sells for record $1.32M

An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million, according to PWCC Marketplace, making it a record-breaking sale that reset the all-time high mark for a single football card.
news

Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman named to NFL's officiating staff

Maia Chaka is the latest trailblazing woman in the NFL. Chaka became the first Black woman in league history to be named to the NFL's officiating staff.
news

Washington Football Team officially releases QB Alex Smith

﻿Alex Smith﻿'s career in Washington is officially over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Washington Football Team has informed the quarterback that he's been released.
news

Kliff Kingsbury confident Chase Edmonds can be Cardinals' 'bell cow' running back

With Kenyan Drake heading into free agency in a dozen days, the Arizona Cardinals could turn the workhorse duties over to Chase Edmonds and buffer the third-year back with younger options. 
news

Eagles restructure CB Darius Slay's contract, create $9.14M in cap room

The Eagles sit well over the projected salary cap ahead the NFL's new league year on March 17. In an effort to get under the cap, Philly restructured CB ﻿Darius Slay﻿'s contract to create $9.14 million in cap room on Friday. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco on fifth-year WR Mike Williams: 'All options open' 

Mike Williams is an interesting test case for players set to play on the fifth-year option this season. Chargers GM Tom Telesco is keeping his options open with the WR: Keep him, trade him, extend him or cut him.
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray's development: 'I want to make sure we continue his progression'

Kliff Kingsbury knows the key to the Cardinals leapfrogging their division rivals in 2021 will be quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s sustained improvement. 
news

Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman, former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, announces retirement

A one-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs fullback ﻿Anthony Sherman﻿ announced his retirement Thursday after 10 seasons. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco on tagging TE Hunter Henry: All 'options open right now'

Clarity on Hunter Henry's future with the Chargers remains impossible to come by as Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said Thursday "we're just keeping all of the options open right now." 
news

Broncos 'like the trek' Drew Lock is undertaking as he aims to prove he's Denver's guy in 2021

﻿Drew Lock﻿ is going to get another season to prove he's the future at quarterback for the Broncos, it seems. New Denver GM George Paton stated Thursday, "I like the trek that Drew is on."
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 'big brother' Aaron Donald: 'I can't let A.D. down'

Jalen Ramsey told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on the latest "Huddle and Flow" podcast that Aaron Donald is the unquestioned leader of the Rams defense and "he's the best player in NFL."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW