WR Marvin Jones wants to chase Super Bowl in free agency

In his first foray into free agency, receiver Marvin Jones was looking to get paid. This time around, he's hoping for more than just cash.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old wideout told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Thursday that he'd like to chase a Super Bowl title with his new team.

"At this point in my career, that's what I want," Jones said, via the Detroit Free Press. "That is what I want, but at the same time, it's not going to be -- I'm not going to just straight sacrifice and not get what I'm worth just because I've put in my work to get where I'm at and it happened the first time and I did it, and I think I outplayed it the second time."

After four years in Cincinnati, Jones spent five seasons in Detroit, compiling 4,296 yards and 36 TDs in that span. His best season came in 2017 when he generated 1,101 yards and led the NFL with 18.0 yards per reception.

Despite getting up in age, Jones can still be a field-stretching weapon in the right scheme.

"I think there's variables, obviously," Jones said of his free-agent options. "I know if there's certain teams that come knocking on my door, we'll get something to work for both sides. But at the same time I am 31, I am going on my 10th season, but I'm still running past people and I'm doing the things that I've always done. So I have no signs of slowing down at all. And I think what I get will reflect that."

Jones generated 978 yards on 76 receptions with nine TDs, and 12.9 yards per reception, in 2020. With ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ injured most of the season, Jones represented the Lions' top target.

The veteran wideout isn't among the top receivers poised to hit the market -- if they're not franchise tagged -- like Golladay, Allen Robinson, ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, or ﻿JuJu Smith-Schuster﻿. Still, Jones has plenty left in the tank and could be a valuable asset in the right offense.

Plenty of clubs could use a deep threat on the boundary. A reunion in L.A. with ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ would be an interesting fit if the Rams could make the money work. Sean McVay's squad struggled sans a field-stretcher like ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿ last year. The Colts have cap space and need at wideout to help buffer newly acquired ﻿Carson Wentz﻿.

There should be several suitors for a player of Jones' caliber, near the top of that second-tier of free agents who won't break the bank but can produce in the short term.