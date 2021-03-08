Around the NFL

Multiple teams expressing interest in trading for Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Published: Mar 07, 2021 at 07:26 PM
Michael Baca

Tight end Zach Ertz may be the next Philadelphia Eagle on the move.

Multiple teams have called the Eagles about the possibility of trading for Ertz and a deal could happen in the coming days, sources tell NFL Network's Michael Silver.

The potential trade of Ertz would exemplify the ongoing change in Philadelphia after the team traded quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to the Indianapolis Colts last month.

Ertz, 30, is coming off a down year with 36 receptions for 335 yards and one touchdown in 11 games. Those are season-lows in all three categories for the three-time Pro Bowler, but this move wouldn't be solely because of Ertz's recent lack of production.

While this upcoming year's salary cap yet to be fully determined, the Eagles are projected to be well over the maximum number ($34,146,468 million in the red, per Over the Cap) and trading Ertz away would give them some much-needed financial relief. Ertz is set to earn a base salary of $8,25 million in 2021 while carrying a cap hit of $12.5 million and a dead cap value of $7.8 million.

The Eagles are also well-equipped to let Ertz go with ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ coming into his own after three seasons. The second-round pick had 46 receptions for 524 yards and three touchdowns last season.

As the Eagles continue an offseason of major changes, including the hiring of new head coach Nick Sirianni, getting compensation for Ertz is ideal for the Eagles. On the other hand, Ertz getting dealt to a contender would be an amicable way to end a fruitful eight years with the team.

