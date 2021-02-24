Around the NFL

Falcons GM Fontenot: There's a 'balance' between building for now and future

Published: Feb 24, 2021 at 07:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot has a philosophical choice in his first seasons taking the reins in the Peach State: Build for now or the future.

Free agency awaits first for the cap-strapped Falcons, who sit over the projected salary cap. With his hands mostly tied on the open market, Fontenot's big-picture plans in Atlanta might not be entirely visible until the 2021 NFL Draft.

Will the GM use the No. 4 overall pick on a player who could immediately upgrade a needed position in the trenches? Will they take a quarterback of the future believing they won't be in the top-5 to make such a selection in subsequent seasons? Will Fontenot sell the pick to a QB-needy team for a boatload of assets to restock a top-heavy roster?

The presence of Matt Ryan﻿, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley might lead to a belief Atlanta could turn it around quickly, but Fontenot noted Tuesday he has to build for now and down the road.

"We'll make decisions that help the team win this year, but we've also got to think of future years -- 2022, 2023 -- so there's a balance to it," he said, via the Associated Press. "We want to be as competitive as possible now, while also keeping the future in mind."

The first-time GM's discussion made it clear that he's aware of the overhaul he inherited. The headache includes a precarious salary cap situation that has already seen the Falcons make cuts like trusty veteran Ricardo Allen﻿. More bloodletting from the new brass is sure to come in the weeks ahead.

"We have to make some hard decisions on players that are on this roster," the GM said. "We have to go find players. We can't just build this roster with overpaid players from free agency, and top draft picks. We have to really dig and find value in free agency."

The key to the Falcons offseason will be the No. 4 overall pick, a place Fontenot called a "prime spot" to begin roster construction.

"Some really good players will be there at four," he said. "There's a lot of different scenarios to go through. It's a prime spot to be in. It's not a spot we want to be in very often, but we've got to take advantage of it and be open to all possibilities."

Given their financial ties to Ryan for at least another year, the Falcons seem poised to put a bright "For Sale" sign on the No. 4 pick in hopes a club will pay big to get one of the top signal-callers. That hope didn't materialize last year for teams at the top of the draft board with Miami and L.A. able to sit tight and to grab Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert﻿, respectively. If no trade scenario brings a windfall for Fontenot, how he uses that No. 4 pick will determine the next several years of rebuilding in Atlanta.

Related Content

news

Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz undergoes back surgery

After months of working toward a potential postseason return, Mitchell Schwartz was forced to watch his team lose the Super Bowl in street clothes. Now he's taking the opportunity to get his back ailment fixed.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'I don't want to leave' Pittsburgh

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is scheduled to hit free agency in less than a month, and his current team doesn't appear financially capable of retaining him. When tracked down by TMZ, Smith-Schuster said he's not yet considering a different team.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers planning for Ben Roethlisberger return once contract is worked out 

Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed the club wants ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ back in 2021. Rooney said in a statement that he met with Big Ben on Tuesday and sides agreed that they'll continue their partnership once his contract is worked out.
news

Cam Newton: 'Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports'

After spending the 2020 season with the Patriots, Cam Newton relayed that his perception of Bill Belichick is different from that of the outside world.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: Tom Brady extension a 'possibility' 

Tom Brady﻿'s NFL career seems poised to extend beyond the two seasons for which he's signed in Tampa Bay. Bucs GM Jason Licht said that while he'll keep his conversations with Brady private, an extension is one option.
news

Move the Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects 2.0 + Scott Satterfield Joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks to go over DJ's top 50 prospects 2.0 and welcome Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield. 
news

Dez Bryant 'realized quick Baltimore wasn't the place for me'

After a long wait to return, WR Dez Bryant stated Tuesday on Twitter that it didn't take long for him to recognize the Ravens weren't a good fit for him, and though his time in Baltimore didn't work out, the former Pro Bowl wideout intends to play two more seasons before retiring.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid's hat, face shield displayed in Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid's game-worn hat and face shield have been put on display in the hallowed venue's "Pro Football Today Gallery."
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Potential Surprise Cuts with Conor Orr

Conor Orr joins the Around The NFL room filled with heroes to talk potential surprise cuts and to look back on some stories of the great Chris Wesseling. 
news

Roundup: Texans create cap space by releasing OL Senio Kelemete, LB Peter Kalambayi

In an offseason expected to be full of cap-saving moves, the Houston Texans parted ways with two rotational players on Tuesday.
news

Alex Smith: My comeback 'definitely threw a wrench' in Washington's plan

Alex Smith﻿ wants to continue his NFL career, but, based on comments he made in a recent interview, it sounds more and more like that might happen outside of Washington.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW