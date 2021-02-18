Bruce Arians hopes Buccaneers can keep most of their free agents: 'I think our guys really want to stay'

After winning Super Bowl LV, the next task for Tampa Bay Buccaneers brass is to retain much of the talent that helped lift a Lombardi Trophy to make a run at a repeat.

Speaking on 95.3 WDAE Radio on Thursday ahead of Friday's Arians Family Foundation event, "Happy Hour Cocktails with The Arians," coach Bruce Arians said he hopes that the allure of potentially winning another championship can pull most of those free agents back to Tampa.

"If it's close, I think our guys really want to stay," Arians said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Bucs are in solid shape salary cap-wise compared to much of the league. The NFL just raised the cap floor to $180 million, which could help some veterans find money on the open market.

Arians believes that if the Bucs can make competitive offers, they'll keep many of their free agents.

"It's usually the money ... if it's close, I think our guys really want to stay," he said. "They know they have something special. I don't think any of them want to leave. I don't get involved in the dollars. I just let them know we want them back."

For players like Suh and Gronk, the question is whether the allure of another Lombardi run with Tom Brady will trump dollars other teams might toss their way.

"I don't think it'll trump it much," Arians said. "Hopefully, we can keep them within the framework of the team. I know they both want to be back."