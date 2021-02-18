Around the NFL

Bruce Arians hopes Buccaneers can keep most of their free agents: 'I think our guys really want to stay'

Published: Feb 18, 2021 at 10:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After winning Super Bowl LV, the next task for Tampa Bay Buccaneers brass is to retain much of the talent that helped lift a Lombardi Trophy to make a run at a repeat.

Chris Godwin﻿, Shaquil Barrett﻿, Lavonte David﻿, Rob Gronkowski﻿, Ndamukong Suh and Leonard Fournette are just some of the big-name Bucs slated to hit free agency in a month.

Speaking on 95.3 WDAE Radio on Thursday ahead of Friday's Arians Family Foundation event, "Happy Hour Cocktails with The Arians," coach Bruce Arians said he hopes that the allure of potentially winning another championship can pull most of those free agents back to Tampa.

"If it's close, I think our guys really want to stay," Arians said, via Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Bucs are in solid shape salary cap-wise compared to much of the league. The NFL just raised the cap floor to $180 million, which could help some veterans find money on the open market.

Arians believes that if the Bucs can make competitive offers, they'll keep many of their free agents.

"It's usually the money ... if it's close, I think our guys really want to stay," he said. "They know they have something special. I don't think any of them want to leave. I don't get involved in the dollars. I just let them know we want them back."

For players like Suh and Gronk, the question is whether the allure of another Lombardi run with Tom Brady will trump dollars other teams might toss their way.

"I don't think it'll trump it much," Arians said. "Hopefully, we can keep them within the framework of the team. I know they both want to be back."

Brady's presence should have veterans seeking to chase a ring want to join the Bucs. Likewise, TB12 could help keep a number of players who helped win the Super Bowl in Tampa.

Godwin sits as potentially the top receiver slated to be a free agent. The Bucs won't let the wideout leave the building. It might take franchise-tagging the 24-year-old (estimated around $16 million) to ensure he's around for another year, but of all Tampa's free agents, Godwin seems like the least likely to hit the open market.

The Bucs are already paying ﻿Mike Evans﻿ $12.25 million in base salary in 2021. There will be a lot of money tied up at the position in Tampa, but Arians believes the talent is worth the price. 

"He loves it here," Arians said of Godwin. "It's hard to leave and go to another system just for money. But it's not bad paying two No. 1 receivers, that's for sure, when they're as good as our two No. 1s."

Related Content

news

NFL players react to Philadelphia Eagles trading Carson Wentz to Indianapolis Colts

Carson Wentz﻿ is headed to Indianapolis, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is likely starting in Philadelphia, and the NFL world can't get enough. Colts players, former teammates of Wentz and others took to the internet to offer their thoughts on Thursday's big trade.
news

Eagles agree to trade QB Carson Wentz to Colts for two draft picks

The ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ era is over in Philadelphia. The Eagles have agreed to trade Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-rounder and a conditional second-rounder in 2022.
news

NFL increases minimum salary cap to $180 million in 2021 

The NFL salary cap in 2021 has a new floor. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that, in a memo to teams, the NFL said the salary-cap floor has been increased from $175 million to $180 million following talks with the NFLPA
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: Pittsburgh's run game wasn't 'good enough' in 2020

The focus of Steelers GM Kevin Colbert's message to the media was rightfully on his tepid comments regarding ﻿Ben Roethlisberger, but he also noted that regardless of who the QB is in 2021, Pittsburgh must get more out of its running game.

news

Saquon Barkley: ACL tear 'probably the weakest moment of my life'

Giants running back Saquon Barkley opened up about the ACL tear he suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season, revealing his emotions at the time of the injury and his mindset as he rehabs himself toward a return in 2021. 
news

Richard Sherman: 49ers have made it 'pretty clear' they are parting ways in 2021

Richard Sherman believes his time with the 49ers is over, something he's said in December and earlier this month. Now he's telling us why he thinks he's moving on from San Francisco next month.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert noncommittal on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert had multiple chances during Wednesday's discussion with reporters to firmly stand behind Ben Roethlisberger being the team's QB in 2021. Instead, Colbert gave lukewarm responses.
news

Jacksonville Jaguars announce primary uniform switch from black to teal

The Jaguars have heard their fans and are pivoting back to their proper look as they turn the page to a new era in Duval. Jacksonville is switching its primary home uniform color from black to teal.
news

Alvin Kamara partners with JD Motorsports to sponsor NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas

Saints running back Alvin Kamara's The Big Squeezy juice bar chain will be the primary sponsor for the No. 6 Chevrolet car driven by Ryan Vargas in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course.
news

Alex Smith feels he has 'a lot of room for growth' on field after 2020 comeback

﻿Alex Smith﻿'s future, once as uncertain as they come, ended up including a return to the football field in 2020. But will the Washington QB be back on the field in 2021, and if so, with which team?
news

Bills owner Kim Pegula excited to see how Josh Allen 'evolves' in 2021

Josh Allen enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2020 that saw him vastly improve his accuracy and playmaking. The Bills are hoping for another leap in 2021. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW