Kliff Kingsbury confident Chase Edmonds can be Cardinals' 'bell cow' running back

With ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ heading into free agency in a dozen days, the Arizona Cardinals could turn the workhorse duties over to ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and buffer the third-year back with younger options.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday he's comfortable with Edmonds leading the show.

"As far as Chase goes, you've seen when he's had his opportunity, he's played at a starting running back level," Kingsbury said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "We all understand that he's unfortunately been nicked up a couple times, which we want to keep him on the field. But we have all the confidence in the world in Chase and him being able to be the bell cow if that's how this plays out."

Edmonds took just 97 carries in 2020 for 448 yards and one TD, well behind Drake's 239 totes for 955 yards and 10 scores. Edmonds was the more prolific pass-catcher, snagging 43 balls for 402 yards and four TDs to Drake's 25 receptions for 137 yards and no scores.