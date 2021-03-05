Around the NFL

Kliff Kingsbury confident Chase Edmonds can be Cardinals' 'bell cow' running back

Published: Mar 05, 2021 at 09:51 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

With ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ heading into free agency in a dozen days, the Arizona Cardinals could turn the workhorse duties over to ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ and buffer the third-year back with younger options.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday he's comfortable with Edmonds leading the show.

"As far as Chase goes, you've seen when he's had his opportunity, he's played at a starting running back level," Kingsbury said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "We all understand that he's unfortunately been nicked up a couple times, which we want to keep him on the field. But we have all the confidence in the world in Chase and him being able to be the bell cow if that's how this plays out."

Edmonds took just 97 carries in 2020 for 448 yards and one TD, well behind Drake's 239 totes for 955 yards and 10 scores. Edmonds was the more prolific pass-catcher, snagging 43 balls for 402 yards and four TDs to Drake's 25 receptions for 137 yards and no scores.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Edmonds is coming off his most productive season. Getting a chance at a more significant role would be huge as he enters a contract season. The Cards are still a prime candidate to add another back in some form or fashion in free agency or the draft. The level of that addition will provide more clarity to Edmond's full role in 2021.

