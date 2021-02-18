Allen Robinson says he's come to fork in road on future with Bears 

Allen Robinson has largely remained quiet on his outstanding contract issue with the Bears, but with a decision deadline looming, time is running out on determining the star receiver's future.

Robinson is likely headed directly toward a franchise tag from the Bears, who haven't made much progress, if any, on a long-term deal with their best receiver. One would be hard-pressed to find a player who is happy about receiving the tag, and while Robinson is rare in that he's stayed mum on the topic, he's not about to silently take the tag when he knows he's deserving of a better deal. And like most players, Robinson despises how it affects the narrative surrounding his contract status, and the opinion of fans about whom he cares deeply.

"It would be like if I told somebody, 'You are qualified for this job. And this is what the other people at that job are making. But you can't make that,'" Robinson told Tyler Dunne of Go Long. "Nobody in America would even do that. You see people go from job to job on an everyday basis in America. They get a job, they fill out another resume because, now, they have the experience. They go from company to company to company, at the same time, increasing their salaries. But for players, when you get in that situation where you're even up for a contract, it's almost a lose-lose between the fans and -- for a lot of players, not just myself -- even the organization and teammates.

"The narrative of the story is so muddied up for no reason at all, when players just want what their value is."

Robinson's value should land him among the top receivers in the NFL right now. The wideout finished ninth in receiving yards in 2020 with 1,250, and 14th with 1,147 yards in 2019. Between those two seasons, he's caught 13 touchdown passes while working with a revolving cast of quarterbacks.