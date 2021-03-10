2021 NFL free agency: Key roster needs for every AFC team

Needs: Wide receiver, running back, edge rusher.





Projected cap space: $24.4 million





No matter what the Dolphins ultimately decide regarding Tua Tagovailoa, who's confident he's the team's franchise QB, they need to upgrade their future quarterback's top targets. DeVante Parker is no more than a solid No. 2 wide receiver. The running back room is of equal concern after Miami ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing yards per game (105.5) and per carry (3.9). The starting job is there for the taking, with Myles Gaskin providing all-purpose value in a complementary role. While the offensive line also requires attention -- trading for former first-round pick OT Isaiah Wilson might help -- the more pressing need is at edge rusher. The Dolphins' middling pass rush was propped up by a high blitz rate. Just imagine what Brian Flores would do with better weapons on the perimeter of his defensive line. Miami, of course, has the draft capital (two firsts, two seconds and five picks in the top 81) to address their issues then, too.