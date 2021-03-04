Around the NFL

Broncos GM George Paton: We want to bring Von Miller back 

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 02:53 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The two most significant decisions for new Denver Broncos general manager George Paton in the coming weeks are the futures of star safety ﻿Justin Simmons﻿ and linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿.

Miller has a contract option guaranteeing $7 million of his $18 million salary for 2021. The club has until March 16 to exercise the option.

Paton said Thursday the team was working through the issues with Miller's agent.

"We want to bring Von back," Paton said, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

An extension or new contract that lowers Miller's rate this season could be in the works to keep the edge rusher in Denver. 

Miller missed all of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury. He'd played in at least 15 games each of the previous six seasons, earning a Pro Bowl bid each year.

There is also the matter of Miller's legal issues in Douglas County. Paton said the club is letting the legal process play out and won't comment on the situation.

"Obviously, it's a serious situation, but we're going to let it play out," he said.

As for Simmons, Paton reiterated the desire to get a long-term deal done. The safety would be a candidate for the franchise tag for the second straight season if a multi-year contract isn't cemented before the March 9 deadline. Sides would then have until mid-July to strike a long-term deal.

Paton added that the club plans to tender running back ﻿Phillip Lindsay﻿, but not sure at what capacity yet, per Palmer. An original-round tender for the undrafted free agent would simply allow the Broncos to match any offer Lindsay received but bring nothing in return. A second-round tender, for example -- estimated at $3.4 million -- could scare teams off or get Denver a high pick back if another club swipes the talented home-grown running back.

Related Content

news

Roundup: Lions plan to release veteran CB Desmond Trufant

The Detroit Lions continue to remake their roster under the team's new brass. The club plans to release corner ﻿Desmond Trufant. Read more for other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger signs new contract with Steelers, takes $5M pay cut for 2021 season

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a new contract for the 2021 campaign, the team announced Thursday.
news

Jalen Ramsey on Deshaun Watson: 'I highly doubt he'll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again'

Jalen Ramsey's situation isn't identical to Deshaun Watson's for many reasons. Still, the CB shares an agent, David Mulugheta, with the QB and certainly understands where Watson is coming from in his desire to move on.
news

Veteran OL Jason Peters on playing an 18th NFL season: 'I still got some in the tank'

Nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football Thursday to discuss playing an 18th NFL season and offer his take on what happened with the Eagles and Carson Wentz.
news

Brandon Graham wants to remain with Eagles: 'I don't want to go anywhere'

Brandon Graham﻿ doesn't want out of what is expected to be a transition year in Philadelphia. The veteran Eagles defensive lineman ﻿said this week that he hopes he is not one of the players the team moves on from. 
news

Vikings GM Rick Spielman anticipates 'tough' decisions to get under salary cap

The Minnesota Vikings already made one tough move, cutting long-time tight end ﻿Kyle Rudolph﻿. More tough decisions are on the way, according to general manager Rick Spielman.
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: We want safety Marcus Maye 'here long term' 

Following a social media remark by Marcus Maye's agent regarding the Jets' lack of a long-term offer, general manager Joe Douglas said Wednesday the team wants to keep the safety in New York for the long haul.
news

Browns GM doesn't view Wentz deal as cautionary tale for QB Baker Mayfield

Browns GM Andrew Berry expressed his belief that ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ has proven he can take his game to the next level as the QB nears closer toward his second contract. 
news

Broncos' Justin Simmons expects to return: 'It seems like Denver wants me back and I want to be there'

Safety Justin Simmons doesn't know if the next contract he signs will span one season or several. He just believes it will be with the Broncos.
news

Thomas Davis to sign one-day deal with Panthers before retiring

Thomas Davis is officially calling it a career. The former All-Pro linebacker announced on Instagram he is following through with his plans to retire after 16 seasons. But first, he will spend another day with the Panthers.
news

Giants release WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo

The Giants are parting ways with a pair of former starters. New York informed wide receiver Golden Tate and linebacker David Mayo of their releases, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW