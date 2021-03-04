Broncos GM George Paton: We want to bring Von Miller back 

The two most significant decisions for new Denver Broncos general manager George Paton in the coming weeks are the futures of star safety ﻿Justin Simmons﻿ and linebacker ﻿Von Miller﻿.

Miller has a contract option guaranteeing $7 million of his $18 million salary for 2021. The club has until March 16 to exercise the option.

Paton said Thursday the team was working through the issues with Miller's agent.

"We want to bring Von back," Paton said, per NFL Network's James Palmer.

An extension or new contract that lowers Miller's rate this season could be in the works to keep the edge rusher in Denver.

Miller missed all of the 2020 season due to an ankle injury. He'd played in at least 15 games each of the previous six seasons, earning a Pro Bowl bid each year.

There is also the matter of Miller's legal issues in Douglas County. Paton said the club is letting the legal process play out and won't comment on the situation.

"Obviously, it's a serious situation, but we're going to let it play out," he said.

As for Simmons, Paton reiterated the desire to get a long-term deal done. The safety would be a candidate for the franchise tag for the second straight season if a multi-year contract isn't cemented before the March 9 deadline. Sides would then have until mid-July to strike a long-term deal.