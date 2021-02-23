Police turn over investigation into allegations against Broncos LB Von Miller to DA's office

The Parker (Colo.) Police Department on Tuesday provided the results of an "extensive investigation" into allegations against Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller to the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
A spokesperson for the DA's office told NFL.com, in regards to the investigation involving Miller, "A charging decision has not been made. There is no filed case and no further information is available at this time."
The Parker Police Department began an investigation into Miller on Jan. 15. The PD told NFL.com at the time "if the investigation determines a crime was committed, charges will be submitted to DA's office for review."
Parker police has not disclosed the nature of its investigation.
The Broncos had no comment.
Miller, 31, missed the 2020 season with an ankle injury suffered in early September. The LB is due $17.5 million as he enters the final year of his contract with Denver. The Broncos, however, can opt not to pick up Miller's 2021 option, which guarantees him $7 million if exercised before the start of the new league year on March 17.