Bengals ready to attack 2021 offseason, 'do everything we can to build around' Joe Burrow

A year ago, things seemed to take a turn toward the better in Cincinnati.

The Bengals owned the first pick in the 2020 draft and knew they were spending it on Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. They flipped their own script in free agency, too, spending to improve on the back end of their defense. The combination produced a Bengals team that was not yet a contender, but was competitive -- until Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The gruesome ending to Burrow's rookie campaign hasn't dissuaded Bengals brass from continuing their push forward. As did the rest of the league, Cincinnati saw enough to know it has its centerpiece, and it's time to surround him with quality accessories.

"I think we have one of the premier, best young quarterbacks in the game, and we're going to do everything we can to build around him," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said Monday, via team reporter Marisa Contipelli. "It's going to start with him."

Anyone who watched Burrow play in the first half of the 2020 season knew two truths: He has the makings of a franchise quarterback, and he had a strong chance of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year if he'd been able to play the entire season. It's no knock on the eventual OROY -- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert﻿, who was stellar in his own right -- but be it his ability to process quickly, his arm accuracy, his pocket presence or the many other encouraging qualities displayed by him in 2020, Burrow was as good as advertised.

Building around him is wise. It's a no-brainer. It would be foolish to consider any other direction at this point in time, even with Burrow working toward a return from a significant knee injury.

But what remains intriguing is how the Bengals, who haven't been known to spend lavishly on an annual basis, approach the start of the 2021 league year. Cincinnati currently has the sixth-most cap space in the league at $40.9 million, per Over The Cap, and in a year in which teams are battling a cap crunch, the Bengals appear to be in a good position to strike.

"We have been a top-half-of-the-league spending team," Tobin said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith. "We are going to spend on players. ... We have flexibility, which is a good position to be in."