Bengals QB Joe Burrow carted off with left knee injury

Time seemingly stopped as the No. 1 overall pick clutched his left knee in pain on Sunday.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field with a left knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. Washington. Burrow was immediately ruled out by the team.

The injury came with the pocket collapsing on the rookie QB as he was looking downfield. A group of bodies crashed into his legs just after Burrow got rid of the ball. CBS elected not to show a replay on the broadcast.

Players on both teams knelt as Burrow made his exit through the tunnel and an afflicted tone set in once play resumed.

Ryan Finley stepped in as QB for the Bengals once they got the ball back. The Bengals were leading Washington 9-7 at the time of Burrow's injury.