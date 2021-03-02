Around the NFL

Jadeveon Clowney expected to be cleared in April, could delay signing with new team

Published: Mar 02, 2021 at 12:18 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿'s free agency lasted much longer than expected in 2020 and finally came to a conclusion just before the season, but the fervor isn't the same in 2021.

There is positive news for the edge rusher, however. Clowney has undergone surgery to repair his torn meniscus and should be fully cleared to return from the ailment in April, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The timeline could delay his signing with a new team for a few weeks, Rapoport added.

After joining the Titans and performing largely unremarkably, Clowney's 2020 season came to an end after eight games played due to injury. It closed what was once seen as a chance to help the Titans get over the hump in the AFC race, but ended up punctuating a season in which multiple additions (﻿Vic Beasley﻿ being another) fell short of expectation.

Clowney recorded just 19 tackles (four for loss) to go along with four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He went without a sack for the first time since his shortened rookie season in 2014.

Clowney's path took him from Houston to Seattle via trade in 2019, and after making a difference there, he was among the top free agents heading into 2020. He'd reportedly turned down multiple lucrative offers and waited out the market for the majority of the offseason before latching on with his old coach, Mike Vrabel, and the Titans, where he failed to make a similar impact.

Entering 2021, Clowney's value is significantly lower, but he still stands to make a difference if he can find the right fit. With a lower salary cap expected for all 32 teams, a payday can't be counted on for Clowney, yet he still has a chance to take a prove-it deal and cash in in 2022. For now, though, he's seen as a veteran with potential to contribute, and Tuesday's news means he'll again have to wait before determining where he'll be spending the upcoming season.

