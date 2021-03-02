Jadeveon Clowney expected to be cleared in April, could delay signing with new team

﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿'s free agency lasted much longer than expected in 2020 and finally came to a conclusion just before the season, but the fervor isn't the same in 2021.

There is positive news for the edge rusher, however. Clowney has undergone surgery to repair his torn meniscus and should be fully cleared to return from the ailment in April, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The timeline could delay his signing with a new team for a few weeks, Rapoport added.

After joining the Titans and performing largely unremarkably, Clowney's 2020 season came to an end after eight games played due to injury. It closed what was once seen as a chance to help the Titans get over the hump in the AFC race, but ended up punctuating a season in which multiple additions (﻿Vic Beasley﻿ being another) fell short of expectation.

Clowney recorded just 19 tackles (four for loss) to go along with four passes defensed and one forced fumble. He went without a sack for the first time since his shortened rookie season in 2014.

Clowney's path took him from Houston to Seattle via trade in 2019, and after making a difference there, he was among the top free agents heading into 2020. He'd reportedly turned down multiple lucrative offers and waited out the market for the majority of the offseason before latching on with his old coach, Mike Vrabel, and the Titans, where he failed to make a similar impact.