Chargers GM Tom Telesco on tagging TE Hunter Henry: All 'options open right now'

Published: Mar 04, 2021 at 08:24 PM
As the franchise tag deadline of March 9 zooms forward and the NFL offseason appears to be the great wide open, it is certainly so for those in powder blue as it concerns standout tight end ﻿Hunter Henry﻿.

Having played on the tag in 2020, Henry's future with the Los Angeles Chargers is once more in doubt with the only certainty from the Bolts brass being that everything -- presumably a franchise tag, a long-term deal or losing him in free agency -- is a possibility.

"We're just keeping all of the options open right now," Chargers general manager Tom Telesco said Thursday when asked if the team would place the tag on Henry. "This year, with where the cap is, it makes it more difficult than in other years. But, I think you have to keep all of the doors open at this point."

Henry played on the tag in 2020 and turned in one of his better seasons, hauling in 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

A 2016 NFL Draft second-round pick by the Bolts, Henry is a homegrown product who's battled through injuries to become one of the NFL's better tight ends. In Telesco's words, Henry is very much emblematic of the type of player the Chargers are always looking to find and an example of what the franchise is aiming to do in terms of drafting and growing talent. Unfortunately, that comes with no guarantees regarding tomorrow.

"Well, he falls under the category of things we've done right," Telesco said. "You draft a player, he develops and turns into a really, really high-level tight end for us -- and a big part of this football team. Our philosophy has been to draft, develop and re-sign. Now, can you do that with every single player? You can't. Not in a salary cap era, and certainly not in an era where we are right now where it's lowered. That doesn't change how we feel about him. We know what he means to the football team. We'll just kind of see where our options are. He's a big part of the football team. I love how he plays the game. He fits what we do on the field and off of the field. He's a high-level player."

As the Chargers look to emerge from consecutive losing seasons with a new head coach in Brandon Staley and a burgeoning franchise quarterback in ﻿Justin Herbert﻿, the 26-year-old Henry would no doubt aid in that process.

Henry's stated he's "open to whatever" regarding his future and that combined with the Chargers "keeping all of the options open" adds up to a great unknown as to whether the tight end remains a focal point in a new Bolts era -- with a tag or long-term deal -- or moves on to another club in his first free-agent foray.

Related Content

news

Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman, a former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, announces retirement

A one-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs fullback ﻿Anthony Sherman﻿ announced his retirement Thursday after 10 seasons. 
news

Broncos 'like the trek' Drew Lock is undertaking as he aims to prove he's Denver's guy in 2021

﻿Drew Lock﻿ is going to get another season to prove he's the future at quarterback for the Broncos, it seems. New Denver GM George Paton stated Thursday, "I like the trek that Drew is on."
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 'big brother' Aaron Donald: 'I can't let A.D. down'

Jalen Ramsey told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on the latest "Huddle and Flow" podcast that Aaron Donald is the unquestioned leader of the Rams defense and "he's the best player in NFL."
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Baker Mayfield sees a UFO, Mike Tannenbaum relives 2010 AFC Championship Game

The heroes bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, including Baker Mayfield seeing things, Ben Roethlisberger signing things and former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum reliving things.
news

Seahawks release suspended WR Josh Gordon

The Seattle Seahawks released Gordon on Thursday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. With his release, Gordon is now eligible to join Fan Controlled Football, where he will reunite with former Browns teammate ﻿Johnny Manziel﻿.
news

Chiefs' home field now GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

The Kansas City Chiefs announced a new name for its field Thursday following an announcement that GEHA will be the exclusive naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium.
news

Saints cut P Thomas Morstead after 12 seasons

Salary cap requirements have forced the Saints to part ways with their longtime punter.

New Orleans announced the termination of ﻿Thomas Morstead﻿'s contract Thursday.
news

Broncos GM George Paton: We want to bring back Von Miller

With many significant decisions looming, new Broncos GM George Paton said Thursday that the team intends to bring back star Von Miller, who missed the 2020 season with an injury.
news

Roundup: Lions plan to release veteran CB Desmond Trufant

The Detroit Lions continue to remake their roster under the team's new brass. The club plans to release corner ﻿Desmond Trufant. Read more for other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Thursday.
news

Ben Roethlisberger signs new contract with Steelers, takes $5M pay cut for 2021 season

Ben Roethlisberger﻿ and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a new contract for the 2021 campaign, the team announced Thursday.
news

Jalen Ramsey on Deshaun Watson: 'I highly doubt he'll ever suit up in a Texans uniform again'

Jalen Ramsey's situation isn't identical to Deshaun Watson's for many reasons. Still, the CB shares an agent, David Mulugheta, with the QB and certainly understands where Watson is coming from in his desire to move on.
