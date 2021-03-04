Roundup: Lions plan to release veteran CB Desmond Trufant

The Detroit Lions continue to remake their roster under the team's new brass.

The club plans to release corner Desmond Trufant﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN first reported the news.

The Lions signed the former first-round pick last season in an effort to replace Darius Slay﻿, who was traded. It didn't work out as Trufant played just six games, compiling one interception, four passes defended, one sack and 20 tackles.

Once one of the better corners in the NFL early in his career with Atlanta, Trufant has struggled with injuries the past two seasons, missing 17 games.

Former Lions GM Bob Quinn inked Trufant to a two-year, $20 million contract, including a $5 million signing bonus last offseason. The 30-year-old was due a base salary of $9.5 million in 2021, with $3.5 million guaranteed. Cutting Trufant saves the Lions $6.187 million on the salary cap with $6 million in dead money.

Trufant's deal was one of several moves Quinn made to try to save his job. It didn't pay off, which is one reason there is a new GM in Detroit. Now Brad Holmes is left to clean house and restack the deck.

