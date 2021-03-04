Around the NFL

Giants release WR Golden Tate, LB David Mayo

Published: Mar 03, 2021 at 07:06 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Giants are parting ways with a pair of former starters.

New York informed wide receiver Golden Tate and linebacker David Mayo of their releases, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The two veterans had two years left on their respective deals and thus will save the club a combined $8.4 million in cap space for 2021. These moves were expected but are now official after each player saw their playing time diminish last year, Rapoport added.

Tate's tenure in the Big Apple was rocky from the start. He signed a four-year contract prior to the 2019 season, only to be suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. He rebounded respectably (49 catches, 676 yards, 6 touchdowns), but his production was far below his best days in Detroit.

The 32-year-old had an even more disappointing 2020. His 35 catches and two scores were the second lowest output of his 11-year career. He also missed time due to a one-game benching and injury.

New York first acquired Mayo off the waiver wire just before the 2019 opener and it paid immediate dividends, as he tallied 82 tackles, including five for loss and two sacks. He signed a three-year extension last offseason but suffered a torn meniscus shortly before Week 1 and was placed on injured reserve. Mayo appeared in 11 games in 2020, mostly as a reserve, recording just 29 tackles.

The early departures merely finalize more miscalculations from the Dave Gettleman-led front office.

Related Content

news

Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

New Orleans announced Wednesday that the team has terminated the contracts of two-time Pro Bowler Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
news

Raiders GM Mike Mayock would 'pound the table' for Derek Carr: 'We couldn't be happier with him'

If Raiders general manager Mike Mayock's comments to media members on Wednesday are any indication, Las Vegas doesn't intend to send starting QB Derek Carr packing via trade, not after a career-best campaign.
news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim: No looming deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to make decision on his future

Cardinals GM Steve Keim said the start of the league year is not a deadline for Larry Fitzgerald to decide on whether he'll return, adding the venerated pass-catcher deserves to make the call on his own time, Omar Ruiz reports.
news

Lions signing former Raiders WR Tyrell Williams to one-year deal

The Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Chargers and Raiders wideout Tyrell Williams﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Williams was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 24.
news

NFL owners to consider rule that makes roughing the passer penalties reviewable

There are a few notable rule proposals that will be up for debate when NFL owners convene for the Annual League Meeting later this month. NFL Network's Judy Battista reports owners are expected to consider making roughing the passer reviewable and potentially having overtime revert back to sudden death.
news

Las Vegas Raiders discussing potential Trent Brown trade

The Raiders have had talks about potentially dealing big-money offensive tackle Trent Brown this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas 'will answer' if teams call about trading for Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold remains one of the Jets' biggest questions as the offseason begins to fully commence. General manager Joe Douglas said on Wednesday that the team would listen to calls pertaining to its heavily scrutinized QB.
news

Darren Waller: 'No more excuses' for Raiders, who 'have to make the playoffs' in 2021

The Raiders can officially feel things heating up around them after missing the playoffs again. Star tight end ﻿Darren Waller﻿ is well aware of this and isn't shying from the reasonable expectation of his team.
news

Roundup: Saints extend safety J.T. Gray, restructure DT David Onyemata's contract

The Saints are getting necessarily busy on the financial front as they try to work their way toward the salary cap and attempt to get under it. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday.
news

Tom Brady explains Super Bowl boat parade Lombardi toss: 'This seems really fun to do'

Bucs QB Tom Brady pulled off a daring Lombardi Trophy toss during his team's Super Bowl boat parade. According to the legendary signal-caller, failing to successfully do so never crossed his mind.
news

Lions' Campbell to make sure Duce Staley is 'primed and ready' to become a head coach

Lions head coach Dan Campbell gave a glowing review of his new assistant coach on Tuesday, telling reporters Duce Staley will become a head coach once given the opportunity.
