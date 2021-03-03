Saints terminate contracts of TEs Jared Cook, Josh Hill

The Saints' tight end room will look completely different in 2021.

In another cap-saving manuever, New Orleans announced Wednesday that the team has terminated the contracts of two-time Pro Bowler ﻿Jared Cook﻿ and Josh Hill.

"Jared consistently displayed the playmaking skills that attracted us to him as a free agent two years ago," coach Sean Payton said in a statement. "He made a lot of big plays for us and was a positive influence on his teammates. Jared is a consummate professional who is dedicated to his craft and we wish him the best of luck in the future."

The news comes in a week where the cap-strapped Saints have been busy exploring trade options and executing creative ways to save money. 2020 third-round pick ﻿Adam Trautman﻿ is currently the only active TE on the roster.

Cook, 33, signed a two-year deal with the club following a career-best season with the Raiders in 2018 in which he recorded career highs in receptions (68) and yards (896). He served as a serviceable target for ﻿Drew Brees﻿ during his brief stint, playing in 29 games (12 starts) and contributing 1,209 yards and 16 TDs.

An undrafted rookie in 2013, Hill managed to carve out a rotational role in Payton's offense. The 30-year-old departs New Orleans after a steady eight-year run.