Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Six players who need a fresh start in 2021

Stafford has said for weeks now that he and the organization will assess his future after the conclusion of the regular season, but there was one play in Week 15 that led me to believe Stafford and Detroit are headed for a divorce. The Lions had a chance to chip away at the Tennessee Titans' 21-7 lead on a third-and-1 at the goal line with 4:19 left in the first half. D'Andre Swift fumbled the ball, Tennessee recovered and Stafford unbuckled his chin strap and simply walked off the field. He didn't jog to the sideline or pat his teammate(s) on the helmet. It was a tell-tale sign. And I think Stafford now has one game left at Ford Field -- that is, if he's healthy enough to play.





Stafford is as talented as quarterbacks come in the NFL. But after about Week 4, year after year, the Lions seem to drift into the abyss. He has made three playoff appearances -- the most recent in 2016 under Jim Caldwell -- but it's been tough sledding ever since. A player of his caliber deserves a chance to win and compete for a championship, and this offseason is the time to do it. I'd be willing to bet a number of teams would take on Stafford's contract this offseason, which would also allow the Lions to get a fresh start at the position under a new regime. This marriage has run its course. Now let's let Stafford play some meaningful December and January football before it's too late.