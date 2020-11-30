Around the NFL

Matthew Stafford avoids Patricia criticism after firing: 'It's important to win'

Published: Nov 30, 2020 at 05:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ is confronting the reality of a coaching change yet again in his Lions career.

At 4-7 and fresh off a Thanksgiving loss, the news was hardly surprising. But with his 33rd birthday coming in February and just three playoff appearances (all losses) under his belt, it would be understandable if Stafford had run out of patience with the Lions.

After all, the team just ran out of patience with its coach and general manager, firing both and hitting the reset button on the franchise once more. Stafford was asked if it's important that a coach be well-liked in order to breed success within an organization that hasn't enjoyed much of it over the last two decades, and his response was honest, somewhat predictable and unfortunately for he and the fans of the Lions, unusually difficult for the franchise to achieve.

"I think it's important to win," Stafford said. "I think that's the most important thing. I think everybody's experiences are going to be seen through the lens of wins and losses. If you have this lens of a bunch of success, a bunch of wins, everybody has a great look on it. And if it's the opposite, I think it can turn it a little bit worse than maybe it was.

"I think the biggest thing is to win. That's not a head coach by himself thing or a GM by himself thing, that's a team thing, that's an everybody thing. We've got to do a good job of making sure that we have that mindset coming into the next five games and make sure we do everything we can to get those wins."

Detroit has had an interesting season if not a frustrating one, featuring games in which the Lions demonstrated they can compete, followed by contests in which they were little more than participants in the official game book. The end of the Matt Patricia era could be seen from miles away, especially after the fashion in which the Lions lost Thursday.

Lions fans can at least rest their heads at night knowing their team has a franchise quarterback -- for now. Stafford could part ways with the Lions in the offseason once his dead cap number drops from an untenable $47.5 million to $24.85 million in 2021, but Detroit doesn't exactly have his replacement waiting in the wings.

As of now, Stafford isn't spending any time worrying about his future. He has games left to try to win with Darrell Bevell now serving as his interim head coach.

"We'll talk about that and figure all of that out at a later date," Stafford said. ... "Not going to spend any mental energy on it. Don't want to clog up the bandwidth."

The Lions will need all the bandwidth they can find in the final month of the season if they want to finish near .500. And if the future doesn't include Stafford, it might be best if Detroit's winning percentage doesn't flirt with that mark.

Related Content

news

Texans WR Will Fuller announces six-game suspension for violating NFL PED policy 

Texans receiver ﻿Will Fuller﻿ announced via Instagram Monday that he's been suspended six games for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.
news

Bruce Arians believes Tom Brady, Bucs are 'getting close' to achieving expected success

Though they struggled against the Chiefs, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians believes they are close to achieving their expected success.
news

Packers-Lions flexed to 4:25 p.m. ET start in Week 14

The NFL on Monday announced a new kickoff time for the Packers-Lions game in Week 14. Detroit will now host Green Bay at 4.25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 13. This will be the second meeting of the season between the NFC North rivals, with the Packers claiming a 42-21 win in Week 2. 
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Week 12 Recap

A room filled with heroes: Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Chris Wesseling and Gregg Rosenthal recap every game from Week 12.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones avoided major hamstring injury, has outside shot to play vs. Seattle

The New York Giants got a modicum of positive news regarding ﻿Daniel Jones﻿' hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that tests on Jones' hamstring show the QB avoided major injury. 
news

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow scheduled for reconstructive surgery this week

Joe Burrow's first step toward returning to an NFL field in 2021 is set for this week. The Bengals QB will head west during the week to have reconstructive knee surgery on ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Matt Nagy: Bears' loss to Packers was 'flat-out embarrassing'

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy says their team needs to wake up after a "flat-out embarrassing" loss to the lost Green Bay Packers Sunday night.
news

49ers to play next two home games at Cardinals' State Farm Stadium

The 49ers have a temporary new home for the 2020 season. The Niners announced they have reached an agreement with the NFL and the Cardinals to play their Week 13 and 14 home games against the Bills and Washington at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. 
news

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez undergoing surgery to remove cancerous tumor 

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez announced on social media that doctors discovered a cancerous tumor and he will undergo surgery to have it removed.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 13

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs suffered an ankle sprain and will undergo tests Monday morning, but initial indications are that it looked worse than it is, Ian Rapaport reports. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday.
news

Jags RB James Robinson on verge of breaking undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is on the verge of breaking Dominic Rhodes' undrafted rookie scrimmage yards record.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL