Former first-round pick John Ross requests trade from Cincinnati Bengals, wants fresh start

In the midst of a contract year, ﻿John Ross wants a fresh start.

Ross has requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. Ross' agent has had talks with the Bengals about a potential deal to send him elsewhere, but those talks didn't go very far, Garafolo added.

The veteran wide receiver is frustrated with his playing time in 2020 after showing flashes of his potential in 2019, Garafolo reported, per Ross' agent Brad Cicala. After appearing on 56 offensive downs in Week 1, Ross played half as many snaps (28) in Week 2 before he was inactive from Weeks 3-5. He played just one snap in Sunday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Once seen as a big-play threat with rare speed -- record-setting 4.22 40-yard dash speed -- capable of taking the top off opposing defenses, Ross' career has been fraught with injuries since he was selected ninth overall in the 2017 draft. Ross has caught just 51 passes in his career, with a single-season high of 28 (for 506 yards) coming in 2019.

The 2020 season was essentially seen as a make-or-break campaign for Ross, who is in the final year of his rookie deal after Cincinnati declined his fifth-year option ahead of 2020. So far, Ross isn't able to make much of anything without an opportunity to take the field.