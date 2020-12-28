Around the NFL

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2020 season

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 01:24 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Editor's note: Below are the following playoff scenarios for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye

Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title

BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) (at Cincinnati (4-10-1), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BAL win OR
  2. CLE loss OR
  3. IND loss OR
  4. BAL tie + MIA loss OR
  5. BAL tie + TEN loss OR
  6. BAL tie + CLE tie OR
  7. BAL tie + IND tie

CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) (vs. Pittsburgh (12-3), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:

  1. CLE win OR
  2. IND loss OR
  3. TEN loss + MIA win or tie + BAL win or tie OR
  4. CLE tie + BAL loss OR
  5. CLE tie + MIA loss OR
  6. CLE tie + TEN loss OR
  7. CLE tie + IND tie OR
  8. CLE tie + TEN tie + BAL win + MIA win

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (1-14), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. IND win + TEN loss or tie OR
  2. IND tie + TEN loss

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

  1. IND win + BAL loss or tie OR
  2. IND win + CLE loss or tie OR
  3. IND win + MIA loss or tie OR
  4. IND tie + BAL loss OR
  5. IND tie + CLE loss OR
  6. IND tie + MIA loss

MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) (at Buffalo (11-3), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Miami clinches playoff berth with:

  1. MIA win OR
  2. BAL loss OR
  3. CLE loss OR
  4. IND loss OR
  5. MIA tie + BAL tie OR
  6. MIA tie + CLE tie OR
  7. MIA tie + IND tie OR
  8. MIA tie + TEN loss

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (at Houston (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. TEN win OR
  2. IND loss OR
  3. TEN tie + IND tie

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BAL loss OR
  2. MIA loss OR
  3. TEN tie + CLE loss OR
  4. TEN tie + MIA tie OR
  5. TEN tie + BAL tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title

Seattle Seahawks – NFC West division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) (at L.A. Rams (9-6), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

  1. ARI win OR
  2. ARI tie + CHI loss

CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) (vs. Green Bay (12-3), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Chicago clinches playoff berth with:

  1. CHI win OR
  2. ARI loss OR
  3. CHI tie + ARI tie

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) (at N.Y. Giants (5-10), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. DAL win + WAS loss or tie OR
  2. DAL tie + WAS loss

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Chicago (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:

  1. GB win or tie OR
  2. SEA loss or tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) (vs. Arizona (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:

  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. CHI loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) (at Carolina (5-10), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:

  1. NO win + GB loss + SEA win

NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) (vs. Dallas (6-9), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

New York clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. NYG win + WAS loss

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (at San Francisco* (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:

  1. SEA win + GB loss + NO loss or tie

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) (at Philadelphia (4-10-1), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Washington clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. WAS win OR
  2. WAS tie + DAL loss or tie

Related Content

news

Kingsbury: Cardinals 'hopeful' Kyler Murray (leg) can play in Week 17

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury gave an early-week assessment of the leg injury QB Kyler Murray he suffered in the team's Week 16 loss.
news

Kevin Stefanski: Browns' close contacts could return Thursday if they test negative

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said none of the players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as close contacts have tested positive, and they will have a chance to return Thursday.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will start final game of 2020 season 

The Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday. Head coach Doug Pederson announced QB Jalen Hurts will start in Week 17 vs. Washington as he continues to evaluate the rookie. 
news

Washington Football Team releases QB Dwayne Haskins after two seasons

The Washington Football Team didn't want to wait until 2021 to wash its hands of Dwayne Haskins. Washington released the former first-round quarterback on Monday.
news

Ron Rivera 'optimistic' about Alex Smith's chances of playing in Week 17

The Washington Football Team can clinch a playoff spot with a win in Week 17 and coach Ron Rivera is optimistic that Alex Smith will be back.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 17

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant has been ruled out of Week 17's must-win game after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Thursday night's win over the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Doug Pederson 'fully confident' he'll be back as Eagles coach in 2021

Though the Eagles are knocked out of the playoffs in a putrid NFC East, coach Doug Pederson said he's "fully confident" that he will be back in Philly next season.
news

Colts need help making playoffs after second-half 'rut' in loss to Steelers

The Colts were on their way to making the playoffs but then they gave up a first-half lead and lost to the Steelers. Coach Frank Reich called their second-half play a rut.
news

What to watch for in Bills-Patriots on 'Monday Night Football'

Having already clinched their first AFC East title since 1995, the Buffalo Bills (11-3) enter the final Monday Night Football game of the season no longer looking like the "little brother." A win over the New England Patriots (6-8) would be a form of poetic justice Buffalo hasn't experienced in quite some time.
news

Packers rookie RB A.J. Dillon adds power dimension to dominant Green Bay offense

﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ blasted onto the scene Sunday night on a snowy Lambeau Field turf, demolishing the Titans in the Packers' 40-14 blowout win. 
news

Taylor Heinicke replaces Haskins in loss after postponing college exams at ODU to join Washington

Not seeing many prospects for his NFL future in 2020, Taylor Heinicke went back to school to finish his engineering degree at ODU. Then, with injuries piling up in Washington, he got a call to be the team's quarantine QB in case of emergency. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW