NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of 2020 season

Editor's note: Below are the following playoff scenarios for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season.
AFC
CLINCHED:
Buffalo Bills – AFC East division title
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title and first-round bye
Pittsburgh Steelers – AFC North division title
BALTIMORE RAVENS (10-5) (at Cincinnati (4-10-1), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
- BAL win OR
- CLE loss OR
- IND loss OR
- BAL tie + MIA loss OR
- BAL tie + TEN loss OR
- BAL tie + CLE tie OR
- BAL tie + IND tie
CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5) (vs. Pittsburgh (12-3), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Cleveland clinches playoff berth with:
- CLE win OR
- IND loss OR
- TEN loss + MIA win or tie + BAL win or tie OR
- CLE tie + BAL loss OR
- CLE tie + MIA loss OR
- CLE tie + TEN loss OR
- CLE tie + IND tie OR
- CLE tie + TEN tie + BAL win + MIA win
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (10-5) (vs. Jacksonville (1-14), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Indianapolis clinches AFC South division title with:
- IND win + TEN loss or tie OR
- IND tie + TEN loss
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
- IND win + BAL loss or tie OR
- IND win + CLE loss or tie OR
- IND win + MIA loss or tie OR
- IND tie + BAL loss OR
- IND tie + CLE loss OR
- IND tie + MIA loss
MIAMI DOLPHINS (10-5) (at Buffalo (11-3), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS)
Miami clinches playoff berth with:
- MIA win OR
- BAL loss OR
- CLE loss OR
- IND loss OR
- MIA tie + BAL tie OR
- MIA tie + CLE tie OR
- MIA tie + IND tie OR
- MIA tie + TEN loss
TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (at Houston (4-11), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
- TEN win OR
- IND loss OR
- TEN tie + IND tie
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
- BAL loss OR
- MIA loss OR
- TEN tie + CLE loss OR
- TEN tie + MIA tie OR
- TEN tie + BAL tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title
New Orleans Saints – NFC South division title
Seattle Seahawks – NFC West division title
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – playoff berth
ARIZONA CARDINALS (8-7) (at L.A. Rams (9-6), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
- ARI win OR
- ARI tie + CHI loss
CHICAGO BEARS (8-7) (vs. Green Bay (12-3), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)
Chicago clinches playoff berth with:
- CHI win OR
- ARI loss OR
- CHI tie + ARI tie
DALLAS COWBOYS (6-9) (at N.Y. Giants (5-10), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
- DAL win + WAS loss or tie OR
- DAL tie + WAS loss
GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (at Chicago (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Green Bay clinches the first-round bye with:
- GB win or tie OR
- SEA loss or tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (9-6) (vs. Arizona (8-7), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Los Angeles clinches playoff berth with:
- LAR win or tie OR
- CHI loss or tie
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (11-4) (at Carolina (5-10), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
New Orleans clinches the first-round bye with:
- NO win + GB loss + SEA win
NEW YORK GIANTS (5-10) (vs. Dallas (6-9), Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX)
New York clinches NFC East division title with:
- NYG win + WAS loss
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (11-4) (at San Francisco* (6-9), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)
Seattle clinches the first-round bye with:
- SEA win + GB loss + NO loss or tie
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM (6-9) (at Philadelphia (4-10-1), Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Washington clinches NFC East division title with:
- WAS win OR
- WAS tie + DAL loss or tie