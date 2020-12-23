NFL execs vote on awards: Who's MVP? Coach of the Year?

Published: Dec 23, 2020 at 12:35 PM
Headshot_Author_TOM_PELISSERO_1400x1000
Tom Pelissero

NFL.com Reporter

My annual early awards survey this year was completed this week by high-ranking executives from 22 NFL teams, including nine general managers. All 22 individuals participated on the condition of anonymity for competitive reasons and to provide an honest assessment.

Who are the big winners in six notable categories? Here's a rundown, with help from statistics compiled by NFL Media researcher Brandon Mendoza:

Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

It's a two-man race in many executives' minds, but the final tally wasn't close: The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes received 13 votes, beating out the Packers' Aaron Rodgers (six votes). "You can't stop him," an executive for an NFC team said of Mahomes, who won the MVP award two years ago. "He is the hardest player to stop in the league. Rodgers is right there. But this guy (Mahomes) -- he makes the unique look routine. He's unbelievable." Mahomes' 2020 campaign is just the fifth instance in NFL history of a QB posting at least 13 wins, 35 touchdown passes and fewer than 10 interceptions in a season; the other players to accomplish the feat (Tom Brady in 2007 and 2010, Rodgers in 2011 and Lamar Jackson last season) won the MVP award after those historic performances. Rodgers leads the NFL with 40 touchdown passes and a 118.0 passer rating, but Mahomes leads the league in passing yards (4,462) for the 13-1 Chiefs, who have played a tougher schedule based on opponent win percentage, particularly on the road. Mahomes arguably has better weapons overall, but multiple executives pointed out Rodgers' offensive line is better. And as one exec for an AFC team put it in giving Mahomes the nod: "He's just probably capable of a little more freaky s---." Bills quarterback Josh Allen received two votes. Titans running back Derrick Henry got one.

Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams

A landslide for Aaron Donald, who received 19 of 22 votes. As one executive for an NFC team said: "It's always him, isn't it?" Donald is one of four defenders since the 1970 merger to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons, joining legends Lawrence Taylor, Derrick Thomas and Patrick Willis. Donald's 12.5 sacks this season are tied for second in the NFL behind only Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has 13. "You can't block him with one, and then he beats two a lot of the time," another exec said of Donald. "He's a game-wrecker you need to account for every play, in both phases. He's one of the few D-tackles that can take over a game." Watt received two votes. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard received one.

Offensive Rookie of the Year (tie): Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Quarterbacks usually have an edge for these awards, but Justin Jefferson needs 196 yards over the next two games to break Anquan Boldin's single-season rookie record -- a remarkable pace that helped Jefferson match Justin Herbert's 10.5 votes. "I don't feel like they miss (Stefon) Diggs," an executive for an NFC team said. "That's a big role to fill." The Vikings traded Diggs in March to Buffalo, where he leads the NFL with 111 catches. But Jefferson -- the 22nd overall pick in April's draft -- became the first rookie receiver in five years to make the Pro Bowl with huge numbers of his own: 73 catches for 1,182 yards and seven touchdowns, despite playing in a run-first offense that revolves around Dalvin Cook. Meanwhile, Herbert has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,781 yards and 27 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions since making an emergency start in Week 2, never giving back the job. "I'm so impressed with that kid," another exec for an NFC team said of Herbert, the No. 6 overall pick and third QB drafted after Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. "We loved him coming out, but we just didn't know if he had the juice as a guy, and he's been that and then some. All the physical attributes you thought were there, are there, and then there's a little bit more to him than that. The team seems to be following him, and they're going to going forward." The other vote went to Buccaneers right tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young, DE, Washington Football Team

The No. 2 overall draft pick, Chase Young leads all rookies with 5.5 sacks and is the only NFL player this season with at least five sacks, three forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown, despite missing two games with a thigh injury and playing at less than 100 percent at times. One executive for an NFC franchise whose team faced Young when he was at full strength said simply: "It's impressive." He received 11 votes to edge out Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn (eight votes), who arrived with significantly less fanfare as a late second-round pick (64th overall) out of Southern Illinois, but has produced in a big way: 100 tackles to lead all rookies, plus a sack, an interception, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries both returned for touchdowns. "You can do so many things with him," another exec said. "He's a hybrid. Run game, he's a force. He can cover tight ends. He's really, really good." Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen, Colts safety Julian Blackmon and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. received one vote each.

Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

McDermott is the winner here for a second year in a row, having led the Bills to their first AFC East title since 1995, with the best record (11-3) of any team whose opponents' winning percentage is above .500. He received 7.5 votes to beat out Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski (6.5) and Miami's Brian Flores (6). "He's easy to overlook, because they've been such a steady, progressing program," an NFC team executive said of McDermott, who is now 36-26 with three playoff trips in four seasons. "But I think he still needs to get credit for a team that hadn't been in the playoffs in very long, hadn't won a division in very long and just won a division that's been a monopoly for 20 years." Despite the challenges associated with COVID-19, which shuttered NFL facilities and wiped out offseason practices and preseason games, Stefanski has turned the Browns around in his first season as a head coach. They're 10-4 and closing in on their first playoff bid since 2002; the NFL's other four first-year coaches are a combined 20-36. "Off the field's probably where he's done the best," another executive said. "The fact that it was a quarantine (but he) changed the whole culture quickly. Everyone's bought in. I just think he's such a refreshing change from what they had, and he gets it, and he's got a good staff. They don't do things just to do them -- there's always a reason." Flores also has the Dolphins in the AFC playoff picture in his second season, after somehow winning five games with a bare-bones roster in 2019. "What he's doing with that team is really impressive," said a third exec. "Defensively, they have exceeded expectations. I think they've got talent there, but they're playing above their level of talent. And they have a style and they dictate the tempo of the game." Kansas City's Andy Reid and Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin received one vote each.

Executive of the Year: Brandon Beane, Buffalo Bills

The Stefon Diggs trade was a bold stroke by Beane, who was the runaway winner here with 11 votes. He ate a mountain of dead salary cap space in his second season in 2018 to move on from cultural misfits, fix the Bills' cap situation and equip them to make moves like the Diggs deal. In his first draft with Buffalo, it appears Beane found a franchise quarterback in Josh Allen -- a polarizing prospect who has since developed into one of the game's ascending stars at age 24. "The main thing is just the type of players he's brought in and they've bought in and they fit the coach's vision," an NFC team executive said of Beane, who rose through the ranks over 19 years in Carolina before reuniting with his former Panthers colleague McDermott in Buffalo after the 2017 draft. The exec continued: "It's evident that he and McDermott are on the same page. And to get the franchise quarterback that early in their tenure is huge. That's kind of what turns it. They're going to play good defense, and they hit on some defensive players. And it's never easy making a trade like that for Diggs, obviously, and for him to do that and hit on it says volumes." Also receiving votes were Miami's Chris Grier (three), Cleveland's Andrew Berry (three), Indianapolis' Chris Ballard (two), Pittsburgh's Kevin Colbert (one), Kansas City's Brett Veach (one) and Tampa Bay's Jason Licht (one).

Follow Tom Pelissero on Twitter.

Related Content

news

New York Jets partnering with four organizations as next step in social justice initiative

The New York Jets are taking the next step in their social justice initiative by providing financial support and other resources to four organizations. Judy Battista details the work it took to get to this point and what these partnerships can accomplish.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 15: Bears must re-sign Mitch Trubisky!

Has Mitchell Trubisky proven he deserves another contract with the Chicago Bears? Brandon Mendoza weighs five overreactions from Week 15.
news

New York Giants legend Roosevelt Brown just one part of Morgan State's rich football history

Scott Pioli explores the story of Pro Football Hall of Fame OT Roosevelt Brown, who nearly slipped through the cracks simply because he attended Morgan State in the 1950s. 
news

Predicting topsy-turvy NFC East with all four teams still alive

In the aftermath of a three-loss Sunday for the NFC East in which only the Cowboys stood victorious, the division remains up for grabs. Jim Trotter weighs in on which team will be left standing atop the pile when the regular season ends. 
news

Saints showcase Super Bowl-caliber defense in loss to Chiefs

There's plenty to glean from New Orleans' loss to Kansas City in Week 15, but the most prevalent takeaway to Jeffri Chadiha is that the Saints should win the Super Bowl if the Chiefs' repeat quest falls short.
news

New York Jets' first win comes with ambivalence for long-suffering fan base

The Jets' first win of the 2020 NFL season -- a massive upset of the L.A. Rams -- came with conflicting emotions after New York lost its hold on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Judy Battista explores why the fan base is filled with ambivalence rather than jubilance.
news

Scouting reports on seven NFL players set for bigger roles in Week 15

Who will step in if Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki is out Sunday? What will the Eagles' secondary look like against Arizona? Charley Casserly scouts seven notable players who could be set for bigger roles in Week 15. 
news

Remembering the uniquely talented 1974 Jackson State football team

Scott Pioli discusses the 1974 Jackson State football team that featured three players who reside in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Walter Payton, Jackie Slater and Robert Brazile.
news

NFL overreactions, Week 14: Steelers' offense is falling apart!

Are Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers' offense a major problem for Pittsburgh? Brandon Mendoza runs through five overreactions from Week 14.
news

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger after loss to Bills: 'We're not playing good football'

The Steelers may have clinched a playoff berth thanks to Miami's loss, but after falling to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night -- Pittsburgh's second straight loss -- turning things around could be a challenge, writes Jim Trotter. 
news

Painful loss to Chiefs leaves Dolphins in dicey spot

The Dolphins weren't quite ready to take advantage of a big opportunity against the Chiefs on Sunday, Jeffri Chadiha says. Will that be the story of Miami's season?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW