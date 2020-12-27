Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 16 games

Injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday:
- Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil was ruled out against the Bengals after suffering a foot injury. Offensive tackle Brent Qvale exited with a concussion.
- Baltimore Ravens center Patrick Mekari (back) was ruled out against the Giants.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins exited early against the Falcons with a calf injury. Linebacker Ben Niemann suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out.
- Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson (concussion) was ruled out against the Texans.