NFC North roster reset: While Packers stay quiet, Bears, Lions and Vikings in flux

BIGGEST ADDITION: Andy Dalton, quarterback

Old team: Dallas Cowboys





Chicago moved on from the much-maligned Mitchell Trubisky, came up empty on a would-be swap for Russell Wilson and brought in Dalton, the former longtime Bengals starter who filled in for Dak Prescott in Dallas last season. While Wilson was the first choice, Bears brass still believes the offense will be better with Dalton. But let's not forget that, as scrutinized as Trubisky was, Chicago still made the playoffs two of the last three seasons with him (or despite him, in the eyes of many a disgruntled Chi-Town rooter). Dalton, meanwhile, hasn't been to the postseason since 2015 and was unable to lead Dallas to the top of a dreary NFC East last year, even with a supporting cast of skill players that was far better than what he's inheriting in Chicago. How the Bears' shot on the Red Rifle turns out could well tell the story of their 2021 season.





BIGGEST LOSS: Kyle Fuller, cornerback

New team: Denver Broncos





The most pivotal departure of a former Bears first-round pick this offseason was a cap casualty. Though Fuller (picked 14th overall in 2014) had stumbled from his 2018 form, it's still a significant loss of an excellent cover corner.





TOP DRAFT PRIORITY: Quarterback





Even if Dalton exceeds the seemingly low expectations of Bears fans, he's clearly a bridge to whomever Chicago mines as its next hopeful future franchise quarterback. With apologies to Jim McMahon and Jay Cutler, the team's search for a bona fide franchise QB dates back more than 70 years, to the days of Hall of Famer Sid Luckman. Sitting at No. 20 overall, the Bears are set to draft in the first round for the first time since taking Roquan Smith in 2018. If they stay put, there's a good chance the pickings will be slim as far as first-round QB talent is concerned. Maybe that's a good thing, as the club's last three first-round QB selections -- Trubisky (taken second overall in 2017), Rex Grossman (No. 22 in 2003) and Cade McNown (No. 12 in 1999) -- certainly didn't pan out. Whether or not it happens on Day 1, though, it's imperative Chicago brings new hope to the QB room.





FINAL THOUGHTS:





This is a hugely important draft for general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, whose seats are not just hot but scorching, coming off back-to-back 8-8 campaigns. They need to win now. It could be interesting if Chicago has the chance to draft a quarterback but passes to select a player at a position that could provide an instant impact.

The theme of Allen Robinson's career has been producing with subpar quarterback play. But his numbers are all the more impressive considering Chicago has also failed to develop a certified No. 2 receiver to complement him. With Cordarrelle Patterson still a free agent and unlikely to re-sign, the Bears' need for playmakers looms large. Even with running back Tarik Cohen presumably returning healthy after losing the 2020 season to a torn ACL, Chicago must find some fresh legs to stretch the field.

It wasn't just the offense that proved problematic for the Bears. There were raised eyebrows aplenty when they signed Robert Quinn to a five-year, $70 million deal last offseason, and the veteran fell flat with a career-low two sacks in 15 games. With the Bears incurring $23.9 million in dead money if they cut Quinn, the defensive end remains, but ensuring the presence of a pass-rushing option opposite Khalil Mack is a pressing defensive need.

This has been an unconventional offseason, due to the salary cap shrinking, but it's still noteworthy that the majority of Chicago's offseason deals were for one year (see: Dalton, Desmond Trufant, Elijah Wilkinson, Damien Williams, etc.). Just 22 players on the roster are currently under contract through 2022. Add in the fact that Robinson will likely play out the season on the franchise tag, plus the indeterminate futures of the head coach and GM, and this is shaping up to be a seminal season for the Bears. If Chicago isn't successful, it's quite likely that we'll see a full-blown roster reboot by this time next year.



