NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

I put the Saints in this category based squarely on my trust in Sean Payton. The team's hellish salary cap issues triggered the departure of multiple starters and key role players -- especially on defense -- but 2021 boils down to how Jameis Winston and/or Taysom Hill fare in replacing the retired Drew Brees. Payton adores the challenge, but life without a starry passer gets old in a hurry. Just ask Belichick.

Arizona's roster has the feel of a Vegas act littered with former household names. J.J. Watt and A.J. Green will sell tickets, but don't expect the world. James Conner rounds out the backfield, but he was a tough watch in Pittsburgh last season. There's talent here, though, and a next-level third campaign from quarterback Kyler Murray could pave the way for a Kliff Kingsbury club under pressure to thrive in a rough-and-tumble NFC West.

The Cowboys have the pieces in place to ride as one of the game's top attacks. Inking Dak Prescott to a monster four-year, $160 million deal was the right move. The fate of Dallas boils down to defense, though, where new coordinator Dan Quinn is being asked to do what Mike Nolan couldn't: Produce a unit operating as something other than a wide-open prairie land for enemies to glide across. Newly added linebacker Keanu Neal knows the system and should help. More bodies are needed through the draft.