NFC South roster reset: Bucs in driver's seat as foes encounter major change

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿BIGGEST ADDITION: Nick Vannett, tight end

Old team: Denver Broncos





Needing to shed around $100 million in cap space set the tone for a scrupulous offseason in New Orleans, and Vannett stands as the team’s biggest addition. The 28-year-old will take over the starting TE role for Jared Cook, who caught 37 balls for 504 yards and seven touchdowns last season. Josh Hill, primarily a blocking TE, was another cap casualty, but Vannett is someone who provides both skill sets. A third-round pick by Seattle in 2016, Vannett finally gets an opportunity to showcase himself -- and a breakout season is looming.





BIGGEST LOSS: Drew Brees, quarterback

New team: Retired





There’s no understating the end of the Brees era and how different New Orleans will feel going into 2021 -- starting with its first QB competition in what feels like forever. Coach Sean Payton has already acknowledged the challenge ahead, but the Saints have smartly prepared for the inevitable. Jameis Winston returns on a one-year deal after learning the offense as a backup for a year and is set to compete with Taysom Hill for the reins of a cohesive unit. The Saints could very well end up using both regularly or at the same time, which sets the table for head-scratching storylines and mind-blowing play calls all season. Whatever the case may be -- it being a success or failure -- an interesting offseason is the aftermath of an all-time great hanging them up.





TOP DRAFT PRIORITY: Cornerback





The Saints’ cost-cutting left several holes in the starting roster, especially on defense. Really, New Orleans can use players at all phases of its defense, but the release of Janoris Jenkins leaves a glaring hole at the No. 2 cornerback spot. Given the lack of depth at the position, Marshon Lattimore’s looming payday and the fact that you can never have too many good corners, the Saints can maintain one of the league’s top secondaries with a find in the draft.





FINAL THOUGHTS:



