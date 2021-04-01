2021 NFL Draft: First-round order, top five needs for all 32 teams

Biggest needs: OL, EDGE, S, TE, CB





GM Chris Ballard has added depth to the offensive tackle position since LT Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement after the season, but he should still be in the market for a potential long-term answer on the blindside. On the other side of the line, the team's young edge rushers have failed to break out thus far, which is why Ballard could go back to the well again in 2021.