2021 NFL Draft: First-round order, top five needs for all 32 teams

Published: Apr 01, 2021 at 04:40 PM
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor

This is a look at the order for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft (April 29-May 1), along with the top five needs for all 32 teams. The order for picks 1-18 was determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The order for playoff teams (19-32 in the order) was determined by the results of postseason play.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
1-15 · .549 strength of schedule

Biggest needs: QB, TE, DL, S, OL


After scratching the first need off the list with the draft's top pick, the Jaguars can turn their attention to finding a pass-catching weapon at tight end and supplementing a defense that had some major holes plugged via free agency.

Pick
2
New York Jets
New York Jets
2-14 · .594

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL, EDGE, TE


Yes, there are more than five pressing areas of concern for the Jets. (No, we didn't forget about running back.) GM Joe Douglas' top task is making a decision at quarterback. From there, he's charged with building up a mostly unproven group of cornerbacks and giving his passer a much-improved supporting cast.

Pick
3
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

FROM HOUSTON TEXANS VIA MIAMI DOLPHINS


Texans' record: 4-12 (.541)


49ers' biggest needs: QB, CB, DL, OL, TE


The Niners spared no expense to move up the draft board, situating themselves in a spot where they'll be able to land Jimmy Garoppolo's eventual successor. Next up on the to-do list: replenishing the depth at corner and on the defensive line. A little more insurance behind George Kittle wouldn't hurt either.

Pick
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
4-12 · .551

Biggest needs: EDGE, CB, OL, S, QB


The Falcons' biggest holes are on defense, where they're shopping for edge-rushing help yet again. A chance to pluck Matt Ryan's eventual successor with their top pick will be tempting, though.

Pick
5
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
4-11-1 · .529

Biggest needs: OL, EDGE, WR, TE, DT


Cincinnati's primary mission should be to give Joe Burrow a much better supporting cast than he had a year ago, from the front five to the skill positions. Beyond that, the work of turning around a pass rush that produced a league-low 17 sacks in 2020 shouldn't end with the additions of Trey Hendrickson and Larry Ogunjobi.

Pick
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

FROM PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Eagles' record: 4-11-1 (.537)


Dolphins' biggest needs: WR, EDGE, OL, RB, LB


The offense was decidedly not explosive when Tua Tagovailoa was at the helm in 2020. But with a little more seasoning and better weaponry on the perimeter, the second-year signal-caller could have South Beach rocking. Brian Flores' defense requires attention, too, with the Dolphins seeking to replace the pass-rush production that left town with Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy.

Pick
7
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
5-11 · .508

Biggest needs: WR, LB, S, CB, DL


Doing right by new QB1 Jared Goff means finding him a WR1 early in the draft. The Lions' new decision-makers also have the tall task of repairing a defense that broke under the previous regime.

Pick
8
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
5-11 · .531

Biggest needs: QB, OL, CB, WR, S


After spending all of their picks on defensive players a year ago, a more diversified approach is in order for Carolina. Will the Panthers land a QB to take the baton from Teddy Bridgewater?

Pick
9
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
5-11 · .566

Biggest needs: QB, OL, LB, DL, RB


Denver should be in the market for quarterback who can, at minimum, push Drew Lock for the starting job. A right tackle, playmaking inside linebacker and depth for the D-line and running back position should also be on the radar for George Paton in his first draft as general manager.

Pick
10
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
6-10 · .471

Biggest needs: CB, OL, S, DL, LB


Jerry Jones and Co. have work to do at every level of a defense coming off a disastrous season. The business of keeping Dak Prescott upright and healthy is of the utmost importance, though. 

Pick
11
New York Giants
New York Giants
6-10 · .502

Biggest needs: EDGE, OL, WR, RB, DT


A stud edge rusher could be a huge difference-maker for Joe Judge's defense. On the other side of the ball, could we be on the verge of witnessing a Daniel Jones breakthrough if GM Dave Gettleman finds the third-year QB another playmaker and improved protection?

Pick
12
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

FROM SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS VIA MIAMI DOLPHINS


49ers' record: 6-10 (.549)


Eagles' biggest needs: WR, CB, OL, LB, DL


Philly just picked a wide receiver in the first round last year (Jalen Reagor), but it's in the market for another young talent at the position after parting ways with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery. There are pressing needs in the secondary for GM Howie Roseman, too.

Pick
13
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
7-9 · .482

Biggest needs: OL, CB, TE, S, DL


The Chargers have their new franchise QB, and he's spectacular. They should make protecting him the priority come draft time, but GM Tom Telesco also has to find reinforcements for a thinning secondary and at tight end, where Jared Cook is a short-term fix.

Pick
14
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
7-9 · .504

Biggest needs: OL, EDGE, S, LB, QB


It's painfully obvious that the Vikings have to prioritize left tackle in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Mike Zimmer's defense could use a boost at every level after a nightmarish 2020 campaign.

Pick
15
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
7-9 · .527

Biggest needs: QB, WR, CB, OL, LB


In Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham, the Patriots have two quarterbacks but no clear long-term answer at the position. Whoever is under center deserves a better collection of talent at wide receiver. 

Pick
16
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
8-8 · .475

Biggest needs: CB, WR, OL, S, RB


The Cardinals signed Malcolm Butler and A.J. Green to one-year deals, but that shouldn't keep them from finding a longer-term replacement for Patrick Peterson and a speedy receiver for Kyler Murray.

Pick
17
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
8-8 · .539

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB, DT, CB


Trading away Trent Brown opened a large hole at right tackle for the Raiders, who have to make some significant upgrades on defense if they're ever going to get over the hump and back into the playoffs.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
10-6 · .467

See Pick No. 6 for analysis of the Dolphins' needs.

Pick
19
Washington Football Team
Washington Football Team
7-9 · .459

Biggest needs: OL, LB, TE, DB, QB


Taking a flier on a late-round QB could make sense for the Football Team but Washington seems fairly satisfied with its group of passers, led by Ryan Fitzpatrick, heading into the 2021 season. There's still a gaping void at left tackle that hasn't been adequately addressed since Trent Williams exited, though.

Pick
20
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
8-8 · .488

Biggest needs: QB, OL, WR, DB, EDGE


Chicago's QB situation is crying out for a young talent who can develop behind Andy Dalton, but the team’s decision makers -- who are in win-now mode to save their jobs -- might opt to prioritize other positions first in this year's draft. 

Pick
21
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
11-5 · .443

Biggest needs: OL, EDGE, S, TE, CB


GM Chris Ballard has added depth to the offensive tackle position since LT Anthony Castonzo announced his retirement after the season, but he should still be in the market for a potential long-term answer on the blindside. On the other side of the line, the team's young edge rushers have failed to break out thus far, which is why Ballard could go back to the well again in 2021.

Pick
22
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
11-5 · .475

Biggest needs: OL, WR, CB, TE, S


The Titans' search for a right tackle continues after the Isaiah Wilson debacle, and the same goes for help at receiver even after the signing of Josh Reynolds. Replacing Jonnu Smith is on the to-do list, as is adding pieces to a secondary that is undergoing significant turnover this offseason.

Pick
23
New York Jets
New York Jets

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Seahawks' record: 12-4 (.447)


See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Jets' needs.

Pick
24
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
12-4 · .475

Biggest needs: OL, RB, EDGE, CB, LB﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


With time likely running low on the remainder of Ben Roethlisberger's career, the Steelers' main focus in the draft should be bolstering an offensive line that will be replacing at least two starters (Maurkice Pouncey and Matt Feiler) and injecting life into a running game that ranked dead last a season ago.

Pick
25
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 10-6 (.494)


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Jaguars' needs.

Pick
26
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
11-5 · .451

Biggest needs: EDGE, CB, LB, DT, S


Will it be an all-defense spring in Cleveland? The Browns' areas of weakness are on that side of the ball, with the need for a pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett standing out most glaringly (barring a sudden deep post-hype breakthrough by Takkarist McKinley).

Pick
27
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
11-5 · .494

Biggest needs: EDGE, OL, DL, S, WR 


The cupboard is looking a bit bare off the edge. Replacing Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue is essential. As for Lamar Jackson's supporting cast, the signings of Sammy Watkins and Kevin Zeitler shouldn't prevent Baltimore from adding more help for the receiving corps and offensive line, especially with Orlando Brown requesting a trade.

Pick
28
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
12-4 · .459

Biggest needs: CB, WR, DL, LB, TE


Be it a result of Sean Payton's faith in Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill or the Saints' position in the draft order (perhaps a little bit of both), it seems unlikely that the team will Drew Brees' successor in this year's draft. Instead, New Orleans' early focus could be on filling the void at cornerback and selecting targets to complement Michael Thomas.

Pick
29
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
13-3 · .428

Biggest needs: CB, DL, OL, LB, WR


The re-signing of Kevin King on a one-year deal shouldn't keep the Packers from investing in a young cornerback who can challenge for a starting job. Green Bay's shopping list includes a disruptor for the defensive line and offensive line depth, too.

Pick
30
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
13-3 · .512

Biggest needs: EDGE, CB, TE, RB, OL


The Bills could only muster one sack and two other QB hits in their AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs, who were operating with an injury-plagued offensive line. GM Brandon Beane has to add more juice to the pass defense. 

Pick
31
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
14-2 · .465

Biggest needs: OL, EDGE, CB, WR, TE﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿


Unless they'd like to relive the nightmares of Super Bowl LV, coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach must find some suitable offensive tackles to protect Patrick Mahomes. Moving from the first need on the list to the last, a complementary tight end with the ability to block and make catches would be a luxurious add behind Travis Kelce.

Pick
32
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11-5 · .488

Biggest needs: EDGE, OL, CB, WR, QB


In case the Bucs do ever lose one of their top free agents, they might want to be prepared with some younger, cheaper players for the trenches. Tampa Bay has an enviable collection of receivers, but Chris Godwin is playing on the one-year franchise tender. This would also be a fine time to begin grooming a middle-to-late round QB behind the GOAT.

TEAMS WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
4-12

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: WR, DL, S, LB, CB


With no picks in the first two rounds, the Texans enter the draft with a lot of work to do and limited capital to draw from. The lack of a No. 1 wide receiver is glaring, but there are also needs almost everywhere you look on a defense that was one of the league's most porous in 2020.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
10-6

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS


Biggest needs: OL, CB, EDGE, DL, LB


Sean McVay's club should be eyeing the available prospects at tackle and on the interior of the O-line, but there are some significant holes to fill on defense, as well, after the departures of Michael Brockers and Troy Hill, among others.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
12-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE NEW YORK JETS


Biggest needs: CB, OL, DL, LB, WR


Seattle is very limited with so little draft capital this year, but it still has an opportunity to find a cornerback or lineman (on either side of the ball) who can compete for a starting job.

Follow Dan Parr on Twitter.

