2021 NFL Draft order for all seven rounds

Published: Mar 19, 2021 at 07:57 PM

Tune in to NFL Network for live coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft beginning on April 29 (Round 1) and continuing on April 30 (Rounds 2-3) and May 1 (Rounds 4-7).

Round 1

1) Jacksonville Jaguars
2) New York Jets
3) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
4) Atlanta Falcons
5) Cincinnati Bengals
6) Philadelphia Eagles
7) Detroit Lions
8) Carolina Panthers
9) Denver Broncos
10) Dallas Cowboys
11) New York Giants
12) San Francisco 49ers
13) Los Angeles Chargers
14) Minnesota Vikings
15) New England Patriots
16) Arizona Cardinals
17) Las Vegas Raiders
18) Miami Dolphins
19) Washington Football Team
20) Chicago Bears
21) Indianapolis Colts
22) Tennessee Titans
23) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
24) Pittsburgh Steelers
25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
26) Cleveland Browns
27) Baltimore Ravens
28) New Orleans Saints
29) Green Bay Packers
30) Buffalo Bills
31) Kansas City Chiefs
32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 2

33) Jacksonville Jaguars
34) New York Jets
35) Atlanta Falcons
36) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
37) Philadelphia Eagles
38) Cincinnati Bengals
39) Carolina Panthers
40) Denver Broncos
41) Detroit Lions
42) New York Giants
43) San Francisco 49ers
44) Dallas Cowboys
45) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)
46) New England Patriots
47) Los Angeles Chargers
48) Las Vegas Raiders
49) Arizona Cardinals
50) Miami Dolphins
51) Washington Football Team
52) Chicago Bears
53) Tennessee Titans
54) Indianapolis Colts
55) Pittsburgh Steelers
56) Seattle Seahawks
57) Los Angeles Rams
58) Baltimore Ravens
59) Cleveland Browns
60) New Orleans Saints
61) Buffalo Bills
62) Green Bay Packers
63) Kansas City Chiefs
64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 3

65) Jacksonville Jaguars
66) New York Jets
67) Houston Texans
68) Atlanta Falcons
69) Cincinnati Bengals
70) Philadelphia Eagles
71) Denver Broncos
72) Detroit Lions
73) Carolina Panthers
74) Washington Football Team (from San Francisco 49ers)
75) Dallas Cowboys
76) New York Giants
77) Los Angeles Chargers
78) Minnesota Vikings
79) Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)
80) Las Vegas Raiders
81) Miami Dolphins
82) Washington Football Team
83) Chicago Bears
84) Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis Colts)
85) Tennessee Titans
86) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
87) Pittsburgh Steelers
88) Los Angeles Rams
89) Cleveland Browns
90) Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)
91) Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints)
92) Green Bay Packers
93) Buffalo Bills
94) Kansas City Chiefs
95) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
97) Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
99) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
100) Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)
101) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams; compensatory selection)
102) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
103) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
104) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
105) New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection)

Round 4

106) Jacksonville Jaguars
107) New York Jets
108) Atlanta Falcons
109) Houston Texans
110) Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
111) Cincinnati Bengals
112) Detroit Lions
113) Carolina Panthers
114) Denver Broncos
115) Dallas Cowboys
116) New York Giants
117) San Francisco 49ers
118) Los Angeles Chargers
119) Minnesota Vikings
120) New England Patriots
121) Las Vegas Raiders
122) New England Patriots (from Arizona Cardinals through Houston Texans)
123) Miami Dolphins
124) Washington Football Team
125) Minnesota Vikings (from Chicago Bears)
126) Tennessee Titans
127) Indianapolis Colts
128) Pittsburgh Steelers
129) Seattle Seahawks
130) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
131) Baltimore Ravens
132) Cleveland Browns
133) New Orleans Saints
134) Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills; conditional)
135) Green Bay Packers
136) Kansas City Chiefs
137) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
139) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
140) Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)
141) Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)
142) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
143) Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
144) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

Round 5

145) Jacksonville Jaguars
146) New York Jets
147) Houston Texans
148) Atlanta Falcons
149) Cincinnati Bengals
150) Philadelphia Eagles
151) Carolina Panthers
152) Denver Broncos
153) Detroit Lions
154) New York Jets (from New York Giants)
155) San Francisco 49ers
156) Philadelphia Eagles (from Dallas Cowboys)
157) Minnesota Vikings
158) Houston Texans (from New England Patriots)
159) Los Angeles Chargers
160) Arizona Cardinals
161) Buffalo Bills (from Las Vegas Raiders)
162) Las Vegas Raiders (from Miami Dolphins)
163) Washington Football Team
164) Chicago Bears
165) Indianapolis Colts
166) Tennessee Titans
167) Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks)
168) Minnesota Vikings (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Baltimore Ravens)
169) Cleveland Browns (from Los Angeles Rams)
170) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Cleveland Browns)
171) Baltimore Ravens
172) San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans Saints)
173) Green Bay Packers
174) Buffalo Bills
175) Kansas City Chiefs
176) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
177) New England Patriots (compensatory selection)
178) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
179) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
180) San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)
181) Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)
182) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
183) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
184) Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

Round 6

185) Los Angeles Chargers (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans)
186) New York Jets
187) Atlanta Falcons
188) New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)
189) Philadelphia Eagles
190) Cincinnati Bengals
191) Denver Broncos
192) Dallas Cowboys (from Detroit Lions)
193) Carolina Panthers
194) San Francisco 49ers
195) Houston Texans (from Dallas Cowboys through New England Patriots)
196) New York Giants
197) New England Patriots
198) Los Angeles Chargers
199) Minnesota Vikings
200) Las Vegas Raiders
201) New York Giants (from Arizona Cardinals)
202) Cincinnati Bengals (from Miami Dolphins through Houston Texans)
203) Houston Texans (from Washington Football Team through Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins)
204) Chicago Bears
205) Tennessee Titans
206) Indianapolis Colts
207) Kansas City Chiefs (from Pittsburgh Steelers through Miami Dolphins)
208) Chicago Bears (from Seattle Seahawks through Miami Dolphins; conditional)
209) Los Angeles Rams
210) Baltimore Ravens
211) Cleveland Browns
212) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
213) Buffalo Bills
214) Green Bay Packers
215) Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City Chiefs)
216) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
217) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)
218) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
219) Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)
220) Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)
221) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)
222) Carolina Panthers (compensatory selection)
223) Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)
224) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
225) Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory selection)
226) Carolina Panthers (compensatory selection)
227) Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)
228) Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)

Round 7

229) New Orleans Saints (from Jacksonville Jaguars)
230) San Francisco 49ers (from New York Jets)
231) Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
232) Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons through Miami Dolphins)
233) Houston Texans (from Cincinnati Bengals)
234) Philadelphia Eagles
235) Cincinnati Bengals (from Detroit Lions through Seattle Seahawks)
236) Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers)
237) Denver Broncos
238) Dallas Cowboys
239) Denver Broncos (from New York Giants)
240) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco 49ers)
241) Los Angeles Chargers
242) New England Patriots
243) Arizona Cardinals
244) Washington Football Team (from Las Vegas Raiders)
245) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Miami Dolphins)
246) Washington Football Team
247) Arizona Cardinals (from Chicago Bears through Las Vegas Raiders)
248) Indianapolis Colts
249) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tennessee Titans)
250) Seattle Seahawks
251) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
252) Los Angeles Rams
253) Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns)
254) Pittsburgh Steelers (from Baltimore Ravens)
255) New Orleans Saints
256) Green Bay Packers
257) Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)
258) Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City Chiefs)
259) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Related Content

news

TCU pro day: Top safety prospect Trevon Moehrig battles through bad back

Trevon Moehrig was the main attraction at TCU's pro day, but his sleeper teammate earned his own share of buzz with explosive testing numbers during Friday's workout.
news

Lance Zierlein 2021 NFL mock draft 2.0: How does the first wave of free agency impact Round 1?

The first wave of free agency has altered the league landscape. How does the roster reshuffling impact Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft? Lance Zierlein provides his Mock Draft 2.0, with some juicy trades shaking up the top 10.
news

Auburn, Stanford pro days: QB prospect Davis Mills shines

One of the 2021 NFL Draft's most intriguing QB talents put on an impressive show at Stanford's pro day. Chase Goodbread provides news and notes from a busy day of workouts.
news

Georgia, Pittsburgh pro days: Eric Stokes blazes unofficial 4.25-second 40-yard dash

Some of the best defensive talent in the 2021 NFL Draft entered the spotlight during Wednesday's pro days. Which prospect made his case for the title of fastest player in this year's class?
news

North Dakota State, Oklahoma pro days: Trey Lance draws Josh Allen comp

North Dakota State and Oklahoma held their pro days on Friday, giving some of the 2021 NFL Draft's top talents a chance to show out in front NFL teams. Chase Goodbread provides news and notes from both workouts, including a strong performance from NDSU QB Trey Lance.
news

North Dakota State pro day: Trey Lance working out in front of 30 NFL teams

Representatives from 30 NFL teams are in attendance for North Dakota State's pro day, where QB Trey Lance is the top attraction.
news

Clemson, Texas pro days: Travis Etienne makes case to be 2021 NFL Draft's RB1

Clemson RB Travis Etienne and two of Trevor Lawrence's top pass catchers from last season entered the pro day spotlight on Thursday, along with some intriguing Texas talents. Have a look at how they fared.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Biggest questions facing top QB prospects? League executives, scouts weigh in

What questions do NFL evaluators have about the top five quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft? Tom Pelissero has the inside scoop from executives and scouts across the league.
news

2021 NFL Draft: 7 candidates to run fastest 40-yard dash at pro days

Which 2021 NFL Draft prospect will post the fastest 40-yard dash time at one of the pro days being held in the next month? Daniel Jeremiah highlights seven of this year's speediest talents.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies team fits for prospects

Which QB is the best fit for the Patriots? Is there a RB who would be perfect for the Steelers? Chase Goodbread provides a look at the prospect-team fits identified by Daniel Jeremiah during a media availability on Tuesday.
news

2021 NFL Draft: OT Rashawn Slater, CB Greg Newsome II show out at Northwestern pro day

Northwestern's pro day included two of Daniel Jeremiah's top 50 overall prospects: OT Rashawn Slater and CB Greg Newsome II. How did each perform on Tuesday? Will the Wildcats boast a pair of first-rounders come April?
