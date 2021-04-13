NFC East roster reset: Cowboys the favorites with Dak Prescott back in the saddle?

BIGGEST ADDITION: ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿, wide receiver

Old team: Detroit Lions





General manager Dave Gettleman didn't shy away from spending in a variety of areas, and after feeling out the market, Golladay decided his best option was with the Giants, bringing a new target to the Big Apple for Daniel Jones﻿. Golladay was a very productive receiver in his last two healthy seasons with Detroit, eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards in both 2018 and '19. The latter campaign was an even more impressive accomplishment for Golladay, considering he spent half of it without Matthew Stafford﻿, and that type of reliability is exactly what the Giants need at the position. Golladay is the embodiment of what should be seen as a significant step toward contention for Big Blue, who can no longer rely on the excuse of a lack of quality talent around Jones. Now it's time to produce.





BIGGEST LOSS: ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿, offensive guard

New team: Baltimore Ravens





The release of Zeitler could be seen coming from a distance after 2020 fifth-rounder Shane Lemieux proved to be good enough to temporarily man a starting spot at guard when he stepped in for Will Hernandez﻿. Cutting Zeitler meant freeing up valuable cap space for the Giants to spend elsewhere, and while that should help New York going forward, Zeitler was still a solid guard whose reliability will be missed. The G-Men should be expected to trot out a line that includes both Hernandez and Lemieux (or free-agent signing Zach Fulton﻿, who comes to New York after having a rough season in Houston), and also shouldn't be excluded from pursuing more interior talent. If Lemieux takes another step in Year 2, this loss will end up being minimal, but on paper, it's still significant and might ultimately grow in stature come fall.





TOP DRAFT PRIORITY: Edge rusher





For a while, many mock drafts had the Giants scoring perhaps the greatest steal of the draft in Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, but that feels like wishful thinking at this stage. Was Evan Engram﻿'s Pro Bowl selection curious, if not downright unwarranted? Yes. But the Giants added some depth to the position with the signing of veteran Kyle Rudolph. So at this moment in time, it seems as if the best decision is to go edge rusher in a draft that isn't deep at the position. No. 11 overall is still a good spot at which to get such a player, so New York fans shouldn't fret too much. That said, if Pitts ends up still on the board and the Giants' favorite edge rusher isn't there, I could absolutely see them adding the tight end and expecting him to be what Engram has failed to become: a game-changer worthy of a first-round pick. If they don't get Pitts and opt for an edge rusher, don't boo from home, Giants fans: Your team is simply drafting for need, which you'll be happy to have when you're desperate for a defensive stand in a close game.





FINAL THOUGHTS:





﻿﻿﻿The Giants were in a rough spot at this time a year ago and were headed into uncharted waters with a first-time head coach. Fast-forward to April 2021, and you'll find a team with plenty of optimism after Joe Judge impressed in his first season, leading a scrappy bunch to playoff contention into the season's final weeks. The Giants have spent in free agency to upgrade at multiple positions and are poised to make even more progress in the draft, an exercise Gettleman must nail in order to keep the positive momentum going. From there, it'll be about putting it together with the hope Jones provides more proof he can be a true franchise quarterback.