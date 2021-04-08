AFC South roster reset: Quarterback storylines define division's offseason

BIGGEST ADDITION: Carson Wentz, quarterback﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Old team: Philadelphia Eagles





This will be the third straight season in which the Colts will start a quarterback no one would have predicted just a year before. The risk, and perhaps reward, will be much greater this time around. Wentz was inexplicably one of the worst QBs in football last year. It was a campaign so bad that, especially when juxtaposed with his breakout 2017 season, it clouded how we remember his 2018-19 performances. Wentz has been more good than bad through five years, and his best was with Frank Reich. Gambling on their reunion with a win-now roster was a logical move given how late Indianapolis drafts in the first round (No. 21 overall) and an uninspiring QB free-agent class.





BIGGEST LOSS: Anthony Castonzo, tackle

New team: Retired





This one hurts, even if it was expected. The Colts have boasted one of the best O-lines in the NFL in recent seasons. Castonzo contemplated retirement last offseason, only to return and help anchor an offensive unit that ranked in the top half of the league in both passing and rushing. He was a model of consistency and durability over the past decade in Indy. While also losing Philip Rivers to retirement initially left a major void, identifying Castonzo's replacement might be trickier.





TOP DRAFT PRIORITY: Left tackle





The Colts recently signed two tackles with starting experience on the blind side in Sam Tevi and Julie'n Davenport. They'll more than likely be counted on to provide depth for a rookie from the 2021 draft class. The Colts own just two picks in the first three rounds, so Castonzo's successor should be clear by Day 2. It's a decision that might have a resounding effect on Wentz, whose struggles in Philly often correlated with poor line play.





FINAL THOUGHTS:





Indy was probably better than its 11-5 record suggested last season. The AFC was surprisingly deep, yet the Colts still looked like contenders even as they narrowly lost in the Wild Card Round to the Bills. Their path in the AFC South could be a bit easier now considering the turnover Tennessee has endured this offseason. The Colts used their abundant cap space to swing the Wentz deal and re-sign homegrown fixtures T.Y. Hilton and Marlon Mack and former Pro Bowler Xavier Rhodes, perhaps positioning them for a deeper postseason run in 2021. Of course, that will largely depend on whether Wentz rebounds. Hitting on their early draft selections -- the Colts still need to bolster their pass rush -- would help, too. But GM Chris Ballard continues to prove he's one of the best in the business, and his team again looks to be trending up.