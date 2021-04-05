AFC North roster reset: Three-horse race at the top of the division

BIGGEST ADDITION: JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver

Hugging-the-cap Pittsburgh barely made a peep in free agency, but wisely chose to re-sign Smith-Schuster. The 24-year-old wideout turned down more moolah from the Chiefs and rival Ravens to return to a Ben Roethlisberger-led offense loaded with fellow pass catchers Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and James Washington. JuJu's 97 grabs led to just 831 yards and a career-low 8.6 yards per grab in 2020, but that had plenty to do with an offense that imploded down the stretch.





BIGGEST LOSS: Bud Dupree, edge rusher

T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt remain ready and willing to hassle quarterbacks. Dupree was obviously helped by coordinators swimming in confusion on how to handle so many heat-seeking behemoths, but the Steelers thought enough of him to apply the franchise tag a year ago. They didn't feel like matching the $35 million guaranteed he grabbed from the Titans this year, though. Dupree is a high-effort edge, but it's fair to wonder if he'll match his 19.5 sacks of the past two seasons over his next two campaigns.





TOP DRAFT PRIORITY: Left tackle





The backfield is thin. Secondary, too, after letting corners Steven Nelson and Mike Hilton walk. The Steelers must find a solution for the loss of left tackle Alejandro Villanueva. Plugged-in beat reporter Ed Bouchette noted this week that Pittsburgh's front office asked the veteran to hold off selling his Pittsburgh home. If a reunion materializes, the Steelers could use their pick at No. 24 on an outside linebacker or even think about a replacement for Roethlisberger, whose farewell tour will leave the team with a burning void at the most important position in sports.





