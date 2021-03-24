2021 NFL trade grades: Who's winning/losing on the deal-making front?

Detroit's grade: A

Los Angeles' grade: B+





The Rams are bold. Arguably reckless.





I give them credit for heat-seeking an upgrade under center. Les Snead could have spent the offseason unfurling complimentary couplets about the team's belief in Jared Goff﻿. Instead, the daring general manager mortgaged the future for a quarterback in Matthew Stafford who looms as a potential final piece of the puzzle.





Los Angeles certainly hopes so, as additional pieces will be tough to unearth with the Rams now minus a first-round pick until 2024.





This high-risk/high-reward lever pull comes packed with a volatile array of potential outcomes. Grading the swap today is a fool's game, but I don't mind calling it a win for both sides.





Coach Sean McVay's relationship with Goff went from glowing, to guarded, to grizzly. Too many hyper-killer interceptions from the QB, not enough personal growth under center when McVay wasn't mouthing sweet nothings into the headset. Goff devolved. Proponents can point to his wonderful 2018 regular season, while doubters counter with his thousand-yard-stare implosion against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Too hot-and-cold ever since with too many mind-numbing mistakes. This past season saw Goff utterly neutralized in a rash of games that reduced Los Angeles sports talk radio to a blood sport.





Blame Snead for pulling the trigger too quickly on a four-year, $134-million contract extension in 2019, but I reward points for acting decisively this offseason when it became clear Goff's ceiling was iffy. That payout forced the Rams to offer more for Stafford than competing suitors -- such as the Bears, Broncos, Panthers and Patriots -- could stomach.





This deal hinged on moving the outrageous $106.6M remaining on Goff's deal -- with $43 million in guarantees -- although the Rams are still scheduled to eat $22.2 million in dead-cap moolah. The Lions are simply housing Goff as part of a full-force rebuild. Who knew more about McVay's desire to improve the quarterback position than newly minted Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, who spent years in Los Angeles and used that secret knowledge to solve a problem for both clubs?





It tangibly alters the Rams, who find themselves as a bona fide Super Bowl contender if Stafford arrives as advertised. On paper, Los Angeles can expect spectacular play from the veteran, giving McVay a dance partner he can tango with versus simply coach up.





It boils down to what kind of team the Rams choose to be. You can float through life as the Chicago Bears, printing season tickets boasting Khalil Mack﻿'s image while hiding the reality that Andy Dalton is your latest mezzanine-level starter; going 8-8 until the end of days in a league that passed you by. Or the Rams can do things their way, shrugging off the NFL's obsession over first-round picks for a signal-caller of beauty.





If Stafford takes Los Angeles to the threshold, nobody will care about the cost. The trade will appear in future years as a golden bargain. If the Rams fail to win a Super Bowl, they're still a better watch with Stafford under center than a devolving Goff whipping picks into the godless wind.