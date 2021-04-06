AFC East roster reset: Patriots, Dolphins gunning for Bills; Jets rebuild

BIGGEST ADDITION: Corey Davis, wide receiver

Old team: Tennessee Titans





The Jets were rather busy in free agency, committing $75 million to new additions in the first week of the new league year, with Davis accounting for a good chunk of that total. It's a shame Sam Darnold never had a receiver like Davis to work with during his time in New York, but after listing in the seas of nothingness for the last two seasons, GM Joe Douglas demonstrated the Jets will no longer accept the cellar. Signing Davis was a good start and will boost a Jets offense that should be better in 2021.





BIGGEST LOSS: Sam Darnold, quarterback

New team: Carolina Panthers





This parting of ways was inevitable, thanks to the Jets' position at No. 2 overall and anticipated selection of a quarterback to start a new era. Darnold came with plenty of fanfare and an initial tongue-in-cheek expression of gratitude to the Cleveland Browns for passing on him to take Baker Mayfield with the first pick of the 2018 draft. But thanks, in large part, to New York's failure to surround Darnold with adequate talent, his time in the Big Apple went from potentially explosive to a conclusion that amounted to a weak fizzle. Darnold gets a fresh start in Carolina, and though the Jets will have his replacement before the first round of the draft is complete, they'll also have the last three years as a reminder of the time and potential wasted by organizational ineptitude.





TOP DRAFT PRIORITY: Quarterback





Well, we'd be mincing words if we tried to do anything other than point directly at the No. 2 pick and the quarterback class. Most everyone expects New York to take BYU passer Zach Wilson with this pick, officially kicking off a new era under center after Darnold, the 2018 third overall pick, didn't end up panning out. We can debate whether he was given a fair shot until we turn blue (or green from an upset stomach after reviewing New York's last two-plus seasons), but that era is finished. The reset button at the position will come with a fresh injection of promise and thousands of new jerseys available for purchase. Jets fans will hope it works out this time around.





FINAL THOUGHTS:





﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿New York is starting over with Robert Saleh as its coach and a new signal-caller. Even after an expensive free agency period, the Jets need to nail this draft, too, especially considering the additional capital acquired thanks to the Jamal Adams trade. These turnarounds don't happen overnight, but they definitely don't happen at all if the first few roster-turnover periods don't produce key players. The clock isn't yet ticking on the Jets at No. 2 overall, but it is on Douglas.