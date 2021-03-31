Around the NFL

Robert Kraft admits Patriots need to get quarterback 'solidified'

Published: Mar 31, 2021 at 05:02 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Patriots are running it back with Cam Newton, at least as of now, but that doesn't mean New England isn't still smarting from Tom Brady's departure and subsequent Super Bowl triumph.

While Brady celebrated his latest title with a watercraft parade and a boat-to-boat tossing of the most prized trophy in football, Robert Kraft's Patriots sat at home, attempting to determine how they'd proceed in 2021. What followed was a flurry of free-agency spending, filling multiple holes across New England's roster -- except quarterback.

In that slot returns Newton on another one-year deal that will pay him more than he made in 2020, but doesn't drive home any sense of long-term faith in him or the Patriots' current state under center. Kraft admitted as much Wednesday.

"One way or another, we have to get that position solidified," Kraft said, via NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry.

In what amounts to a bit of stating the obvious, yes, the Patriots have to figure out who they're picking to be the long-term replacement for Brady. A pair of one-year deals with Newton isn't that, and while it might answer the question under center in the short-term, the future remains murky.

Perhaps New England addresses quarterback in April's draft. A 7-9 season left the Patriots at home during the postseason but also didn't put New England in a prime spot to take a quarterback of the future, adding intrigue and dumping uncertainty on the team's situation. At 15th overall, the Patriots are likely to be left out of the quarterback derby that many see coming in the top 10 picks -- unless the guy they want slips to the middle of the opening round.

That's a risk New England might be willing to take, because as the Patriots are currently constructed, they can be better than they were in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic cost them a handful of contributors due to opt-outs and Newton was forced out early in the season. Newton's absence in Week 4 knocked him off the tracks, leading to three straight losses and a significant decrease in production, and though he was able to rebound enough to help the Patriots finish 7-9, New England lost its mojo for most of the remaining slate.

"In fairness to Cam, I'm not sure he had the proper weapons around him last year," Kraft said. "Then he got COVID and a lot of things happened."

The Patriots will hope what they've done this offseason will prevent such an outcome in 2021, with Newton leading the way. Beyond that, though, there isn't much to declare at this point. Plenty of work is left to be done, and down in Florida, Brady will be going about accomplishing his own goals, leaving his former franchise in the dust.

Related Content

news

After Vikings' nightmarish defensive season, Mike Zimmer rejuvenated following free agency

Following the trials and tribulations of 2020, Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer is excited to tackle the 2021 campaign with a host of new defensive players. 
news

Giants co-owner John Mara waiting for 'appropriate time' to discuss Saquon Barkley extension

Despite embarking on quite the spending spree this offseason, the Giants remain quiet on their financial plans as they relate to their star running back Saquon Barkley.
news

Lawsuits against Deshaun Watson now at 21; QB's lawyer releases statements of support from massage therapists

Two new lawsuits were filed Tuesday night against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging indecent conduct and sexual assault during massage sessions.
news

Former teammate Phillip Lindsay says Drew Lock 'holds his own future' as Broncos QB

Broncos quarterback ﻿Drew Lock﻿ enters a pivotal third season that could be his last if he doesn't play well enough to meet Denver's expectations. The clock is as short as ever on unproven quarterbacks, and Lock is entering the fourth quarter, something his former teammate Phillip Lindsay now knows about all too well.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff tops players to get additional $1M-plus paycheck thanks to 17th game

New Lions QB Jared Goff will get an extra game check worth nearly $1.509 million at the end of the 2021 regular season thanks to the added 17th game, Tom Pelissero reports. His payday is the largest "bonus" among dozens of players who will get paid out due to a CBA provision.
news

Veteran DT Malik Jackson confident in Browns' status as Super Bowl contender

﻿Malik Jackson﻿ is another one of the veterans who decided to join the Browns this offseason with an eye on a lofty prize. Jackson firmly believes Cleveland is the place where he -- and other free agents eyeing the team -- can achieve greatness.
news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett inks four-year, $69.2M extension

The Seahawks have locked down ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ for another four seasons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Leonard Fournette chose Bucs reunion over 'more money' elsewhere: 'This team kind of humbled me'

Leonard Fournette learned plenty in 2020 while winning a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. When it came time to sign somewhere as a free agent, less money with a team he understood and loved ended up being the best option.
news

Around 150 draft prospects to undergo in-person medical evaluations in Indianapolis

With the 2021 combine reimagined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting medical evaluations is more complicated. Roughly 150 draft prospects will be in Indianapolis next weekend for in-person medical evaluations, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Colts' Press Taylor: Indy trading for Wentz was 'a no-brainer for me'

New Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor worked as the Eagles QB coach alongside Carson Wentz since the signal-caller entered the league in 2016. Taylor said the Indy brass approached before trading for Wentz, and he offered a ringing endorsement.
news

Jason McCourty discusses 'different' free-agent market in 2021, wants to be 'wanted'

Cornerback ﻿Jason McCourty﻿ is one of the veterans who has experienced a different market from the last time he was a free agent in 2019, when he signed an extension in New England on the first day of the new league year.
