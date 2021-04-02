Seven teams that MUST do well in the 2021 NFL Draft

First-round pick in 2021: No. 12

Total picks in 2021 NFL Draft: 11





Eagles GM Howie Roseman is a realist -- he seems to be well aware that his roster is past its 2017 peak. Philadelphia's trade down with Miami in this year's draft -- which netted an extra first-rounder in 2022 -- also suggests he knows the rebuilding work won't all be done this year. If Carson Wentz hits his play-time incentives with the Colts, the 2022 choice Philly acquired from Indy in exchange for the QB should become a first-rounder, as well, giving the Eagles plenty of ammunition to secure a quarterback if things don't work out with Jalen Hurts this season.





That said, it would make sense this April to do as much as possible to help Hurts succeed -- and coming off a season in which Philadelphia receivers ranked 28th in the NFL in catches and 29th in receiving yards, with stalwart tight end Zach Ertz likely headed out of town, it will be crucial to find better playmakers in the draft. That, unfortunately, has been difficult for this team, which must break a recent trend of whiffing on receiver prospects (like Nelson Agholor, who had his best pro season after leaving Philly, and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, who has 14 catches and 254 receiving yards in his career thus far; the jury is still out on Jalen Reagor after an injury-marred rookie campaign). Philadelphia should also think about finding someone to develop behind veteran corner Darius Slay.