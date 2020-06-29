Patriots docked third-round pick, fined $1.1M for filming Bengals' sideline 

The New England Patriots were fined $1.1 million and docked a 2021 third-round draft pick by the NFL following an investigation into the filming of the Bengals' sideline during the 2019 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday.

The Patriots' team production crew also is barred from filming games this upcoming season, Garafolo added.

The league has been investigating New England since it was revealed the Patriots had a videographer film the Bengals' sideline from the Cleveland press box during a game late in the 2019 season.