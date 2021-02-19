Ranking all eight candidates to go worst to first in 2021 NFL season

The Eagles' ranking here has as much to do with the weakness of the NFC East as it does with the state of Philadelphia's franchise heading into Nick Sirianni's first year at the helm. Remember: The division hasn't had a repeat winner for a league-high 17 straight seasons. And none of the other teams look like runaway favorites at the moment, coming off a year in which Washington won the crown with a sub-.500 record.





Sirianni and Co. have plenty of work ahead of them, starting with mapping out a post-Carson Wentz quarterback strategy. I thought Jalen Hurts looked pretty good in his limited time as a rookie starter in 2020. That said, there are reasons to think his status as Philly's next QB1 is not exactly rock solid yet, including Sirianni's comments about evaluating "every position" and Albert Breer's report that the Eagles thought about taking Jeremy Chinn or J.K. Dobbins instead of Hurts in the second round last year; if the organization thought for sure Hurts was starter material, there would have been no question about drafting him. Philly will also have to figure out how to manage a projected cap overage of $47 million (per Over The Cap). Still, the NFC East looks open enough to merit the Eagles' position in the top half of this list.