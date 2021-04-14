NFC West roster reset: NFL's most competitive division heats up

BIGGEST ADDITION: Gabe Jackson, guard

Old team: Las Vegas Raiders





The trade that sent Jackson to the Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick was overshadowed by the Raiders' swap of center Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals on the same day. But if Jackson's arrival pacified Russell Wilson enough to stay in Seattle for another season, it would stand as one of the biggest acquisitions across the sport. At the very least, he provides exactly what his new QB is asking for. Jackson has allowed one or fewer sacks and two QB hits or less in five of the past seven seasons, including 2020. The Seahawks now must continue restocking their offensive line.





BIGGEST LOSS: Shaquill Griffin, cornerback

New team: Jacksonville Jaguars





The price tag for Griffin (three years, $44.5 million) seemed excessive and was ultimately out of Seattle's budget. But his departure still stings. He was easily the best corner in a secondary that was a mess in pass defense for a good chunk of last season. (Its improvement down the stretch coincided with facing a string of underwhelming QBs.) Given the expected improvement from other signal-callers within the division, upgrading the CB room is a serious need for the Seahawks. It's just not the biggest.





TOP DRAFT PRIORITY: Offensive line





Ah, the object of Wilson's ire. While none of the game's other elite quarterbacks are as responsible for as many of their sacks as Wilson, Seattle needs better line play regardless of who's cooking. The rushing offense has been trending downward for two years and pass protection remains porous. It's not a total lost cause, however. Left tackle Duane Brown is still solid as he enters his age-36 season, and guard Damien Lewis is coming off a promising rookie campaign. With Jackson holding down the other guard position, the Seahawks have two spots that need immediate attention. They could also target Brown's successor.





FINAL THOUGHTS:





It's hard to make the case for Seattle being as good as it was a year ago, much less better. Then consider the perennial contender hasn't actually been in title contention in six years. That must have partly contributed to Wilson's passive-aggressive demonstration prior to free agency, aside from whatever off-the-field pursuits that might be pulling at him. While there's been no indication of late that Wilson could still be on the move and the practicality of parting ways this year has never been there, it's interesting that neither he nor team brass have spoken of a reconciliation. The silence underscores the frustration felt by the two most prominent members remaining from the franchise's recent glory. In some ways, Wilson and Pete Carroll are victims of their own success. Making the playoffs every year just isn't good enough. And the longer they're together, the more they might see the other as the reason why they haven't won it all again.