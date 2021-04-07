AFC West roster reset: Chiefs, Chargers focus on protecting star QBs

BIGGEST ADDITION: Corey Linsley, center﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

Old team: Green Bay Packers





Judging by the 177 pressures Justin Herbert faced last season (fourth-most, per Next Gen Stats), it doesn't seem that any of the eight O-line group combinations the Chargers deployed were particularly effective. Now the NFL’s highest-paid center, Linsley -- a first-team All-Pro with the Packers in 2020 -- gives Herbert a trustworthy anchor in pass protection to help solidify the line. Linsley finished the year as PFF’s highest-graded player at the position (89.9), playing 734 snaps and allowing just one sack.





BIGGEST LOSS: Hunter Henry, tight end

New team: New England Patriots





Henry traded in sunny L.A. for the frigid temps of Massachusetts during free agency, a decision the Bolts will feel throughout the 2021 season. A solid 60-reception, 613-yard, four-TD campaign seemingly pointed to the Chargers locking up the 26-year-old on a long-term deal, or, at the very least, with the franchise tag. But Henry's injury history (he's missed 25 games over his five-year career, including the entire 2018 season) possibly deterred L.A. from making a significant financial commitment to the former second-round pick. The ageless Jared Cook should be a serviceable, short-term replacement until the Chargers find a more sustainable solution at the position.





TOP DRAFT PRIORITY: Left tackle





With a pair of talented ex-Packers (Linsley, Bryan Bulaga) at center and right tackle, and free-agent signings Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi at the two guard spots, L.A. is in prime position to round out its front by drafting a starting-caliber left tackle at No. 13 overall. Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater and USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker are two prospects who might still be available when the Chargers are on the clock. Tom Telesco clearly demonstrated during free agency that protecting Herbert is his main focus; why not stick to that theme in Round 1?





FINAL THOUGHTS:





It’s fair to be excited about the Chargers' offense, but to think defensive-minded coach Brandon Staley isn’t eyeing some upgrades on the other side of the ball would be a mistake. Re-signing standout Michael Davis was key, but there’s still a noticeable void at the opposite corner spot created by Casey Hayward’s release, a hole that could be hard to fill at this stage of free agency. Considering the importance the secondary plays in Staley’s scheme, the Chargers could focus on shoring up that group early in the draft. If the offensive tackle they covet isn’t on the board in Round 1, it would make sense for the Bolts to pick a prospect like Alabama’s Patrick Surtain Jr. or South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. Outside of the draft, Staley will have to hope he can find any remaining answers in-house.