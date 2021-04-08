Around the NFL

Panthers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye

Published: Apr 07, 2021 at 09:00 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Needing reinforcements at cornerback, the Carolina Panthers are bringing in a veteran former Pro Bowler.

The Panthers announced Wednesday they had agree to terms with cornerback ﻿A.J. Bouye﻿, who's set to play for his third team in as many seasons and the fourth of his career. Terms were not disclosed.

Bouye, who played in just seven games for the Broncos in 2020 as he dealt with a shoulder injury prior to a suspension for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, is likely to start once he serves out the final two games of his suspension to begin next season.

He'll presumably play opposite corner ﻿Donte Jackson﻿ and along with another veteran offseason acquisition of ﻿Rashaan Melvin﻿.

Bouye, 29, began his career with four seasons in Houston before moving on to Jacksonville, where he was a 2017 Pro Bowler for the Jaguars. Ahead of last season, Bouye was dealt by the Jags to the Broncos, but was released in February in a cost-cutting measure. Bouye, who had six interceptions in 2017, has 14 career picks and had 23 tackles and six passes defended in seven games with Denver in 2020.

Now Bouye is set to make his NFC debut and looking to bolster a young defense and a rebuilding franchise.

