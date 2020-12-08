Broncos CB A.J. Bouye facing suspension for performance-enhancing drug use

﻿A.J. Bouye﻿ is the latest notable player to face punishment for taking a banned substance.

The Broncos corner is facing a suspension from the NFL for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The one-time Pro Bowler made his way from Jacksonville to Denver via trade in March, with the Jaguars sending the corner to the Mile High City for a fourth-round pick in a salary-shedding move. The 29-year-old Bouye has appeared in seven games in his first season with the Broncos, recording 23 tackles and six passes defensed.

After peaking in his final season in Houston in 2016, Bouye remained reliably effective in his first two years of his five-year, $67.5 million deal with Jacksonville before declining in 2019, leading to his trade out of town. His Pro Football Focus grade fell from 84.5 in 2017 and 75.7 in 2018, to 58.4 and 55.6 in 2019 and 2020, underscoring his depreciation from a coveted free agent four seasons ago to his current standing.