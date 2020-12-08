Around the NFL

Broncos CB A.J. Bouye facing suspension for performance-enhancing drug use

Published: Dec 08, 2020 at 04:06 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿A.J. Bouye﻿ is the latest notable player to face punishment for taking a banned substance.

The Broncos corner is facing a suspension from the NFL for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per a source informed of the situation.

The one-time Pro Bowler made his way from Jacksonville to Denver via trade in March, with the Jaguars sending the corner to the Mile High City for a fourth-round pick in a salary-shedding move. The 29-year-old Bouye has appeared in seven games in his first season with the Broncos, recording 23 tackles and six passes defensed.

After peaking in his final season in Houston in 2016, Bouye remained reliably effective in his first two years of his five-year, $67.5 million deal with Jacksonville before declining in 2019, leading to his trade out of town. His Pro Football Focus grade fell from 84.5 in 2017 and 75.7 in 2018, to 58.4 and 55.6 in 2019 and 2020, underscoring his depreciation from a coveted free agent four seasons ago to his current standing.

Bouye has dealt with a shoulder injury in 2020, explaining his seven games played out of a possible 12. The length of his suspension is not yet known, but if it is similar to that of Texans receiver Will Fuller and corner Bradley Roby (who were also suspended for PEDs), his season is likely finished.

