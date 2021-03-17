Around the NFL

Former Cardinals first-rounder Haason Reddick signing with Panthers for one year, up to $8 million

Published: Mar 17, 2021 at 06:34 PM
Nick Shook

﻿Haason Reddick﻿'s breakout, contract year has landed him in a new home.

The Carolina Panthers are signing Reddick to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Reddick's contract includes $6 million guaranteed, Garafolo added.

Taken 13th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Reddick was largely seen as a bust, or at the very least a disappointment prior to 2020 -- a season in which he flipped his own narrative on its head with one five-sack performance. That game against the Giants turned the football world's attention back to Reddick, formerly an afterthought, and punctuated a season in which Reddick posted career-high marks in sacks (12.5), tackles for loss (15), QB hits (16), and forced fumbles (six).

Now, he's headed to Carolina to join a Panthers team that boasts its own promising pass rusher in ﻿Brian Burns﻿. It's a reunion for Reddick, who is signing to play under his former coach at Temple, Matt Rhule, who now leads the Panthers. It's also the second defensive signing made by the Panthers on Wednesday, as Carolina added linebacker ﻿Denzel Perryman﻿ on a two-year deal, Perryman's representation announced via Twitter.

A pairing of Burns and Reddick, No. 29 at the time of the agreement in Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 free agents of 2021, could produce quite an edge-rushing duo, which we all know is of significant importance in today's NFL. As the Panthers aim to turn the corner back toward relevance, they'll attempt to do so with Reddick, who arrives on a prove-it deal with plenty of room to make quite an impression.

Related Content

news

OL Kyle Long ending retirement, signing with Chiefs

Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long is coming out of retirement and heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's agreed to a deal, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. 
news

Giants expected to bring in FA WR Kenny Golladay for visit 

The Giants have been in talks with wide receiver Kenny Golladay and expect to bring him in for a visit prior to signing him to a deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. 
news

QB Carson Wentz to wear No. 2 with Colts

It appears ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ will be wearing No. 2 in Indianapolis. In announcing the trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the starting QB, the Colts published a video that depicts Wentz in a No. 2 Indy jersey. Wentz previously wore No. 11 in Philadelphia.
news

Colts to re-sign RB Marlon Mack on 1-year, $2M deal

Underrated running back ﻿Marlon Mack﻿ will return to Indy for another season. Tom Pelissero reports that the running back is re-signing with the Colts on a one-year contract worth $2 million.
news

Raiders trade Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

Raiders three-time Pro Bowl center ﻿Rodney Hudson is on the move. Hudson is off to the Cardinals along with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a third-round draft choice.
news

Texans' Deshaun Watson accused of indecent conduct in civil lawsuit; QB denies wrongdoing

Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of indecent conduct involving a licensed massage therapist in March 2020, according to a civil complaint filed Tuesday night in Harris County, Texas.
news

Cardinals, former Bengals WR A.J. Green agree to terms on one-year, $8M deal

For the first time in his NFL career, A.J. Green will represent a team outside of Cincinnati. The former Bengals WR signed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Wednesday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders and veteran WR John Brown agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $3.7 million with incentives that could push the deal to $5.5 million, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Here's other news we're monitoring as the new league year approaches.
news

Doug Pederson opens up on Carson Wentz relationship: We were not 'on such bad terms'

Doug Pederson disagrees with the belief that his relationship with ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ disintegrated to an irreconcilable level last season, prompting both exits from Philadelphia. 
news

Bears GM offered trades for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson before signing Andy Dalton

Bears GM Ryan Pace had discussions with Seahawks GM John Schneider about a potential trade for QB Russell Wilson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Free-agent center Alex Mack expected to sign with 49ers

Free-agent center Alex Mack is expected to sign with the San Francisco 49ers, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
