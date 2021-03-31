Packers CEO Mark Murphy offers no updates on Aaron Rodgers' contract

Clarity remains elusive as it pertains to ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Green Bay Packers restructuring the generational quarterback's contract.

Following the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday, Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy spoke with the media, but offered no details and few words regarding Rodgers or his contract.

"I can't really get into specific players," he said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "We've been able to create room with others."

Packers such as linebacker ﻿Preston Smith﻿ and safety ﻿Adrian Amos﻿ have restructured their deals and the most important Packer of them all, Rodgers, looked to be headed down that same road. NFL Network's Mike Silver reported on March 22 that the Packers were trying to negotiate a restructured deal with Rodgers that would free up salary-cap space and, if the deal happened, could possibly portend to how the team views Rodgers' future in Green Bay.

Instead, there have been no developments.

Murphy was pressed further on Tuesday, but didn't budge, including when he was asked if there was any concern about possible tension between the organization and its star quarterback.

"I'm not gonna get into any individual player or any issues along those lines," he said.

Not long after the Packers' second consecutive NFC Championship Game defeat, Murphy's words spoke volumes when he memorably said, "There's no way in heck Aaron is not gonna be on the Packers. … He's our unquestioned leader, and we're not idiots."

However, the NFL world has spun plenty since those late-January comments and Rodgers remains on his current deal, which runs through 2023, but has a potential out in 2022.