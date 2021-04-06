2021 NFL Draft: Ranking each position group in this year's class

7) Quarterback

I would be willing to put the top three quarterbacks from 2020 up against the top three quarterbacks from 2021. However, this draft has five potential first-round starters, and a couple of quarterbacks in Davis Mills and Kellen Mond who are generating some interest along the same lines as Kyle Trask. Beyond those names, there isn't much, but it's an OK class relative to star power and depth. All that said, I'm not nearly as high on quarterbacks not named Trevor Lawrence in this draft as others appear to be, which is why I have this position a little lower than some others might.