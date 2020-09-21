NFL Week 2: What I loved, liked and loathed about Sunday

4) The dangerous Cardinals improving to 2-0

You know I'm not surprised, seeing how I picked Arizona as my Cinderella team for the 2020 season five months ago. But this Cardinals flock has truly embraced increased expectations.

Kliff Kingsbury has done a great job early in his second season at the helm. These Cardinals are playing incredibly hard -- and quite well -- for the 41-year-old head coach. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ is off to the kind of start that has people tossing his name into the early running for the league's most prestigious individual award. Murray's absolutely electric in the open field, and his rapport with new WR1 ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ (22 catches for 219 yards and a touchdown through two games) isn't bad, either. Meanwhile, the defense is far more talented than most people realized entering this season. Arizona has allowed the second-fewest points in the league thus far, racking up a respectable seven sacks in the process.

Most importantly, this upstart club has displayed a consistent effort over the first two weeks of the season. After the upset win in San Francisco, there was no letdown against the Washington Football Team. The Cardinals took care of business in their home opener, jumping out to a 20-0 lead and eventually prevailing 30-15. This kind of steadiness -- for a young, up-and-coming team -- is no small deal.

5) Justin Herbert staking his claim as the Chargers' starter

As many of you know, I'm obsessed with the Oregon product and think he's going to be an NFL star. Well, given a surprise start in place of the injured ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿, ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ only increased my infatuation with 311 passing yards and two total touchdowns in an overtime loss to the defending Super Bowl champions.

Yes, Herbert threw a bad second-half interception that helped fuel Kansas City's comeback. I don't care. The guy found out he was getting the start less than a minute before kickoff. And he proceeded to go toe-to-toe with ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ for 68 minutes, nearly pulling off an upset NOBODY predicted.