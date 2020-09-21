Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Malik Hooker's fourth professional season is over.
The Colts safety tore his Achilles in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.
Hooker's injury is the latest in what has become somewhat of a trying career for him. After a stellar start to his rookie campaign, the former first-round pick out of Ohio State suffered a torn ACL and MCL in 2017, ending his first season after just seven games. He hasn't returned to such promising form in the seasons that followed, leading the Colts to decline his fifth-year option in the spring.
Hooker will again be tasked with overcoming a significant injury with free agency awaiting him in 2021.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell suffered a serious injury as well, just not the season-ending variety. He sprained his MCL and PCL, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Campbell's timetable isn't clear yet but he'll be out a awhile.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Chris Godwin has passed the concussion protocol and will play Week 3 against the Broncos. Godwin sat out the Bucs' Week 2 win over the Panthers.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss in Chicago, the team confirmed Monday. Rapoport reported the Giants are bringing in free agent Devonta Freeman this week for a workout. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is believed to be dealing with turf toe, Rapoport reported. A week after tying for the team lead in receptions, the veteran exited Sunday's loss to the Bears early. He's scheduled to have an MRI on Monday for an injury that normally sidelines a wideout for some time, Rapoport added.
- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will be out 4-6 weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Rapoport reported.
- Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary has a minor MCL sprain and should only miss a week, Pelissero reported.
- Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley left Sunday's win against the Lions after spraining the thumb on his snapping hand, per Pelissero. He's expected to be fine moving forward.
- The San Francisco 49ers are flying free-agent pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah to the East Coast to meet them with the expectation of signing the veteran once he completes COVID-19 testing, per Rapoport. With the Niners seeking a replacement for the injured Nick Bosa, there's more optimism the two sides will reach a deal after not doing so following two previous meetings, Rapoport added.
- An MRI revealed Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL, Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Quarterback Drew Lock will miss at least two weeks and perhaps more after suffering a rotator cuff strain, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.
- New York Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan didn't suffer a break in the rib injury that knocked him out Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Pelissero reported. He's expected to be OK moving forward. Jets coach Adam Gase said wide receiver Breshad Perriman "may miss a game or two" with a sprained ankle. Cornerback Quincy Wilson is in the concussion protocol. Center Connor McGovern is week to week with a hamstring injury.
- Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters guard Isaac Seumalo (knee) is "going to miss some time" and will be placed on injured reserve.
- Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs won't face a suspension for the hit that got him ejected in Sunday night's win over the Patriots, Pelissero reported. The play will be reviewed for a possible fine.