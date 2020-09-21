Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

Published: Sep 21, 2020 at 12:19 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Malik Hooker's fourth professional season is over.

The Colts safety tore his Achilles in Sunday's 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Hooker's injury is the latest in what has become somewhat of a trying career for him. After a stellar start to his rookie campaign, the former first-round pick out of Ohio State suffered a torn ACL and MCL in 2017, ending his first season after just seven games. He hasn't returned to such promising form in the seasons that followed, leading the Colts to decline his fifth-year option in the spring.

Hooker will again be tasked with overcoming a significant injury with free agency awaiting him in 2021.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell suffered a serious injury as well, just not the season-ending variety. He sprained his MCL and PCL, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Campbell's timetable isn't clear yet but he'll be out a awhile.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Chris Godwin has passed the concussion protocol and will play Week 3 against the Broncos. Godwin sat out the Bucs' Week 2 win over the Panthers.
  • New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss in Chicago, the team confirmed Monday. Rapoport reported the Giants are bringing in free agent Devonta Freeman this week for a workout. Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is believed to be dealing with turf toe, Rapoport reported. A week after tying for the team lead in receptions, the veteran exited Sunday's loss to the Bears early. He's scheduled to have an MRI on Monday for an injury that normally sidelines a wideout for some time, Rapoport added.
  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will be out 4-6 weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers, Rapoport reported.
  • Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary has a minor MCL sprain and should only miss a week, Pelissero reported.
  • Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley left Sunday's win against the Lions after spraining the thumb on his snapping hand, per Pelissero. He's expected to be fine moving forward.
  • The San Francisco 49ers are flying free-agent pass rusher Ezekiel Ansah to the East Coast to meet them with the expectation of signing the veteran once he completes COVID-19 testing, per Rapoport. With the Niners seeking a replacement for the injured Nick Bosa, there's more optimism the two sides will reach a deal after not doing so following two previous meetings, Rapoport added.
  • An MRI revealed Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL, Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Quarterback Drew Lock will miss at least two weeks and perhaps more after suffering a rotator cuff strain, Pelissero and Rapoport reported.
  • New York Jets wide receiver Chris Hogan didn't suffer a break in the rib injury that knocked him out Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Pelissero reported. He's expected to be OK moving forward. Jets coach Adam Gase said wide receiver Breshad Perriman "may miss a game or two" with a sprained ankle. Cornerback Quincy Wilson is in the concussion protocol. Center Connor McGovern is week to week with a hamstring injury.
  • Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters guard Isaac Seumalo (knee) is "going to miss some time" and will be placed on injured reserve.
  • Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs won't face a suspension for the hit that got him ejected in Sunday night's win over the Patriots, Pelissero reported. The play will be reviewed for a possible fine.

Related Content

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Broncos QB Drew Lock to miss at least two weeks with rotator cuff strain

The Broncos will be without their starting quarterback for a few weeks. Drew Lock will miss at least two weeks with a bad rotator cuff strain, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report. The team is hoping Lock can return before, or no later than, its Week 8 bye.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey out 4-6 weeks due to high-ankle sprain

The Carolina Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey for 4-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain he suffered during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is attended to by medical staff after being injured against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
news

Giants confirm RB Saquon Barkley suffered torn ACL, will undergo surgery 

An MRI confirmed Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery, the team announced.
Dec 29, 2019; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
news

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton out for 2020 season due to torn ACL vs. Steelers

Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'
news

What to watch for in Saints-Raiders on 'Monday Night Football'

The time has finally arrived for the Las Vegas Raiders to make their long-awaited debut inside Allegiant Stadium.
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
news

Mike Zimmer: Vikings offense 'not very good at anything' right now

The Minnesota Vikings were steamrolled for the second straight week, this time losing 28-11 to the Indianapolis Colts in a game that didn't even feel as close as the 17-point difference.

Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules
news

Watermelon onside kick: Dan Quinn assures Falcons players 'definitely' know rules

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says the players "definitely" know the rules after a botched attempt to secure the ball after a watermelon onside kick.
Tom Brady: Buccaneers offense 'a long ways from where we need to be'
news

Tom Brady: Buccaneers offense 'a long ways from where we need to be'

Tom Brady doesn't lose two games to open a season. The Buccaneers quarterback improved on Sunday to 4-0 in his career in Week 2 starts following a Week 1 loss.
Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has 'ice water in his veins' as QB leads Bills to comeback win
news

Sean McDermott: Josh Allen has 'ice water in his veins' as QB leads Bills to comeback win

Josh Allen's quest to silence the vocal doubters continues its upward ascent. The Bills QB set a personal record for the second straight week, throwing for 417 yards and adding four TDs in a 31-28 win over Miami.
Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray 'one of the most dangerous people' in the open field
news

Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray 'one of the most dangerous people' in the open field

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray once again proved he's a dual-threat force in Arizona's 30-15 victory over Washington, passing for a touchdown and rushing for two more. 
Giants to work out Devonta Freeman after Saquon Barkley suffers torn ACL
news

Giants to work out Devonta Freeman after Saquon Barkley suffers torn ACL

Since rejecting a deal with the Seattle Seahawks in the spring, free agent running back Devonta Freeman has taken a couple of visits but hasn't signed with a new club.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL