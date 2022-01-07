NFL Week 18 underdogs: More trouble for Patriots in Miami? Will 49ers earn final NFC playoff spot?





The NFC’s most bizarre offering, the 8-8 Saints have destroyed the Packers and Patriots and swept Tom Brady’s Bucs. They also endured a nasty five-game losing streak earlier in the year that saw them nipped at home by the Falcons. That bout featured Matt Ryan throwing for 340-plus and Cordarrelle Patterson dropping a 6/126/1 receiving line on a caught-off-guard enemy. The New Orleans defense has since matured into a spectacular force, allowing a league-best 9.8 points per outing (tied with the Titans) since Week 14. Still, I like the Falcons to keep it close against a broken-down Saints offense squeezing out 10 points per tilt over the past three weeks. An enjoyable gadget-man, Taysom Hill has all but played himself out of a starting quarterback role in New Orleans. To be fair, he’s saddled with the conference’s most flavorless crop of pass-catchers. Instead, Sean Payton must lean on known quantities. Guys like Cam Jordan, who wrecked the Panthers with 3.5 sacks a week ago and boasts two-plus QB takedowns in three straight games. Faith in the Falcons rises and falls with the availability of explosive tight end Kyle Pitts, currently dealing with a nagging hammy. If he’s limited/out, Patterson -- riding four straight games of sub-60 yards from scrimmage -- becomes key. I trust New Orleans to take care of business -- as they pray for a Niners loss -- but in a low-scoring, white-knuckle tussle that comes down to one final, drifting, long-range field goal of destiny.